If you love pets, you know they’re full of personality and charm—and sometimes, a photo just isn’t enough to capture it. That’s where Italian artist Alessia Ciullo comes in! She transforms cats, dogs, and even exotic pets into adorable Disney-style portraits that feel straight out of a fairy tale.
Alessia has been drawing since she was a child, and now she turns her passion into commissions that bring joy to pet owners around the world. From playful pups to curious cats, her magical illustrations celebrate every furry (and scaly!) friend in the most heartwarming way.
Alessia Ciullo didn’t always draw pets—she mainly focused on people and fantasy characters. “I never had drawn pets before… I gave it a shot, I tried to draw [my dog] in Disney style since it looked ‘simple’ for a beginner, and I shared the result on Reddit. People loved it, and they immediately asked me if I could draw their pets too (paid, of course). That’s how everything started,” she shared. Since then, she’s been transforming all kinds of animals into charming Disney-style characters, from playful pups to curious cats and even exotic pets.
Creating these illustrations isn’t always easy, though. Some pets can be tricky to capture in a Disney-inspired style. “It mostly happens with poodles and Maltese dogs… Many times, they look sad or too serious, and this is not the right Disney-style vibe. In the end, I succeed and my clients are always happy,” Alessia explained. Even so, she loves every challenge, saying, “Any other pets are always more than welcome!”
The artist’s process is very personal. Alessia works closely with each client to make sure the final piece reflects the pet perfectly. “Basically, I decide with the client from the very first moment which direction we are going to take, and if they have any preferences on the pet’s pose… I send them the initial sketch so they can check it out and ask for revisions. Once the sketch is confirmed, I work on the coloring part,” she said. Her attention to detail and commitment to capturing the pet’s personality is part of what makes her work so special.
For Alessia, the joy comes not just from drawing, but from seeing the reactions of pet owners. “They either cry of joy when it’s a pet who crossed the rainbow bridge, or they’re just happy and amazed to see their fur babies turned into cartoon style,” she shared. It’s a labor of love, and it’s clear that each Disney-fied pet carries a piece of her heart along with its owner’s.