ADVERTISEMENT

If you love pets, you know they’re full of personality and charm—and sometimes, a photo just isn’t enough to capture it. That’s where Italian artist Alessia Ciullo comes in! She transforms cats, dogs, and even exotic pets into adorable Disney-style portraits that feel straight out of a fairy tale.

Alessia has been drawing since she was a child, and now she turns her passion into commissions that bring joy to pet owners around the world. From playful pups to curious cats, her magical illustrations celebrate every furry (and scaly!) friend in the most heartwarming way.

More info: Instagram | mycartoonpets.net