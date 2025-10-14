ADVERTISEMENT

If you love pets, you know they’re full of personality and charm—and sometimes, a photo just isn’t enough to capture it. That’s where Italian artist Alessia Ciullo comes in! She transforms cats, dogs, and even exotic pets into adorable Disney-style portraits that feel straight out of a fairy tale.

Alessia has been drawing since she was a child, and now she turns her passion into commissions that bring joy to pet owners around the world. From playful pups to curious cats, her magical illustrations celebrate every furry (and scaly!) friend in the most heartwarming way.

More info: Instagram | mycartoonpets.net

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Disney-style pet portrait of a gray and white cat lying on a bed with bright expressive eyes and detailed fur.
Disney-style pet portrait of a gray and white cat lying on a bed with bright expressive eyes and detailed fur.

mycartoonpets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Alessia Ciullo didn’t always draw pets—she mainly focused on people and fantasy characters. “I never had drawn pets before… I gave it a shot, I tried to draw [my dog] in Disney style since it looked ‘simple’ for a beginner, and I shared the result on Reddit. People loved it, and they immediately asked me if I could draw their pets too (paid, of course). That’s how everything started,” she shared. Since then, she’s been transforming all kinds of animals into charming Disney-style characters, from playful pups to curious cats and even exotic pets.
RELATED:
    #2

    Disney-style pet portrait of a chubby orange cat wearing a blue party hat sitting next to a wine bottle indoors.
    Disney-style pet portrait of a chubby orange cat wearing a blue party hat sitting next to a wine bottle indoors.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Digital Disney-style pet portrait of two adorable dogs sitting side by side, showcasing cute expressions and warm colors.
    Digital Disney-style pet portrait of two adorable dogs sitting side by side, showcasing cute expressions and warm colors.
    Digital Disney-style pet portrait of two adorable dogs sitting side by side, showcasing cute expressions and warm colors.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Creating these illustrations isn’t always easy, though. Some pets can be tricky to capture in a Disney-inspired style. “It mostly happens with poodles and Maltese dogs… Many times, they look sad or too serious, and this is not the right Disney-style vibe. In the end, I succeed and my clients are always happy,” Alessia explained. Even so, she loves every challenge, saying, “Any other pets are always more than welcome!”
    #4

    Disney-style pet portrait of a fluffy gray cat with bright yellow eyes sitting outdoors in a colorful garden setting.
    Disney-style pet portrait of a fluffy gray cat with bright yellow eyes sitting outdoors in a colorful garden setting.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Disney-style pet portrait of a golden retriever puppy held up with paws and soft expression in an adorable illustration.
    Disney-style pet portrait of a golden retriever puppy held up with paws and soft expression in an adorable illustration.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The artist’s process is very personal. Alessia works closely with each client to make sure the final piece reflects the pet perfectly. “Basically, I decide with the client from the very first moment which direction we are going to take, and if they have any preferences on the pet’s pose… I send them the initial sketch so they can check it out and ask for revisions. Once the sketch is confirmed, I work on the coloring part,” she said. Her attention to detail and commitment to capturing the pet’s personality is part of what makes her work so special.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Disney-style adorable pet portrait of a gray cat with green eyes lying on a green background in a playful pose
    Disney-style adorable pet portrait of a gray cat with green eyes lying on a green background in a playful pose

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Disney-style pet portrait of a dog in a patterned shirt and bow tie sitting at a table with cake and a glass of champagne.
    Disney-style pet portrait of a dog in a patterned shirt and bow tie sitting at a table with cake and a glass of champagne.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For Alessia, the joy comes not just from drawing, but from seeing the reactions of pet owners. “They either cry of joy when it’s a pet who crossed the rainbow bridge, or they’re just happy and amazed to see their fur babies turned into cartoon style,” she shared. It’s a labor of love, and it’s clear that each Disney-fied pet carries a piece of her heart along with its owner’s.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Disney-style pet portrait of a gray cat sitting on a beach with a sunset over the ocean in the background
    Disney-style pet portrait of a gray cat sitting on a beach with a sunset over the ocean in the background

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Disney-style pet portrait of a brown dog with expressive eyes lying down on a green background, adorable and heartwarming.
    Disney-style pet portrait of a brown dog with expressive eyes lying down on a green background, adorable and heartwarming.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Disney-style pet portrait of two adorable dogs, one with a collar and the other with a glowing angel halo on blue background
    Disney-style pet portrait of two adorable dogs, one with a collar and the other with a glowing angel halo on blue background

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Disney-style adorable pet portrait of a brown and white dog with a pink collar and halo on a pink background.
    Disney-style adorable pet portrait of a brown and white dog with a pink collar and halo on a pink background.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Disney-style pet portrait of a happy dog wearing a blue bandana sitting on a beach at sunset with a warm orange sky.
    Disney-style pet portrait of a happy dog wearing a blue bandana sitting on a beach at sunset with a warm orange sky.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Disney-style pet portrait of a happy husky dog with heterochromia, showcasing adorable and heartwarming character design.
    Disney-style pet portrait of a happy husky dog with heterochromia, showcasing adorable and heartwarming character design.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Disney-style pet portrait of a cute dog with big eyes and expressive features in an adorable animated style.
    Disney-style pet portrait of a cute dog with big eyes and expressive features in an adorable animated style.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Disney-style pet portrait of a small brown dog dressed in a tuxedo with a red bow tie and floral boutonniere.
    Disney-style pet portrait of a small brown dog dressed in a tuxedo with a red bow tie and floral boutonniere.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Disney-style pet portrait of a happy black and white dog sitting in the grass with a tennis ball in its mouth.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Disney-style digital pet portrait of a tabby cat named Tara with large expressive eyes and soft fur details.
    Disney-style digital pet portrait of a tabby cat named Tara with large expressive eyes and soft fur details.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Disney-style pet portrait of a Doberman dog with expressive eyes and a blue background in adorable cartoon style.
    Disney-style pet portrait of a Doberman dog with expressive eyes and a blue background in adorable cartoon style.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Disney-style pet portrait of a small brown dog with large expressive eyes standing on a carpeted floor indoors.
    Disney-style pet portrait of a small brown dog with large expressive eyes standing on a carpeted floor indoors.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Black cat with big yellow eyes peeking from behind a wall in a cute Disney-style pet portrait illustration.
    Black cat with big yellow eyes peeking from behind a wall in a cute Disney-style pet portrait illustration.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Disney-style adorable pet portrait of a happy golden retriever dog sitting on grass with yellow flowers
    Disney-style adorable pet portrait of a happy golden retriever dog sitting on grass with yellow flowers

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Cartoon-style Disney pet portrait of a black and white cat wearing a purple bandana in a grassy outdoor setting
    Cartoon-style Disney pet portrait of a black and white cat wearing a purple bandana in a grassy outdoor setting

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Disney-style pet portrait of a German Shepherd dog wearing a blue patterned bandana on a light blue background
    Disney-style pet portrait of a German Shepherd dog wearing a blue patterned bandana on a light blue background

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Disney-style pet portrait of a happy dog and an annoyed cat, capturing adorable and heartwarming expressions.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Illustration of a dog and a cat in adorable Disney-style pet portraits with expressive eyes on a teal background

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!