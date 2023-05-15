We believe the internet could use a little more feline charm. That's why we're thrilled to present a series of new artworks by Hungarian artist Rita Vigovszky. She creates wholesome illustrations offering a glimpse into her life with her furry companion Miya and we couldn't help but share them with you!

"Cats are great inspiration for comics and pictures, as they always do something funny or cute. Even if they do nothing, they still make the pictures better with their cuteness," the artist previously shared with Bored Panda.

