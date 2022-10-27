I grew up in the nineties and I love to draw. The combination of those two led me to draw all my favorite childhood objects. From a Gameboy to a Casio watch.

I drew one object every single day for 29 days straight. On average it took me 4 hours per drawing counting up to an average total of 116 hours to create all these artworks.

All these images are made in Adobe Illustrator, making them 100% vector.

