I grew up in the nineties and I love to draw. The combination of those two led me to draw all my favorite childhood objects. From a Gameboy to a Casio watch.

I drew one object every single day for 29 days straight. On average it took me 4 hours per drawing counting up to an average total of 116 hours to create all these artworks.

All these images are made in Adobe Illustrator, making them 100% vector.

More info: Instagram | shop.musketon.com | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

I'm From The Nineties And I Love To Draw Objects From My Childhood

Zoelynn Marville
Zoelynn Marville
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nice

1
1point
reply
#2

Zoelynn Marville
Zoelynn Marville
Community Member
1 hour ago

these were a thing

1
1point
reply
#3

#4

#5

Ryan-James O'Driscoll
Ryan-James O'Driscoll
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Wasn't the IPod 2001?

0
0points
reply
#6

Peppy
Peppy
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Remember when it used to start slowing down and you knew the battery was dying, noooooo,!

0
0points
reply
#7

#8

SnapStingray687
SnapStingray687
Community Member
24 minutes ago

The button needs to come back!

0
0points
reply
#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

