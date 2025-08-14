ADVERTISEMENT

What happens when your favorite characters from different worlds meet? That’s the playful idea behind Richie, aka ‘Richietoons,’ and his imaginative crossover illustrations. From Peppa Pig hanging out with The Muppets to Sesame Street joining Shrek’s adventures, Richie’s artwork brings together characters in fun and unexpected ways.

Each illustration is full of color, humor, and creativity, showing how beloved characters can interact in totally new settings. Scroll down to see these amazing crossovers, and let us know which mash-up you’d love to see on screen!

More info: Instagram