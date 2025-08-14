ADVERTISEMENT

What happens when your favorite characters from different worlds meet? That’s the playful idea behind Richie, aka ‘Richietoons,’ and his imaginative crossover illustrations. From Peppa Pig hanging out with The Muppets to Sesame Street joining Shrek’s adventures, Richie’s artwork brings together characters in fun and unexpected ways.

Each illustration is full of color, humor, and creativity, showing how beloved characters can interact in totally new settings. Scroll down to see these amazing crossovers, and let us know which mash-up you’d love to see on screen!

More info: Instagram

#1

"Sesame Street" And "Shrek"

Cookie Monster chasing a gingerbread man in a colorful cartoon mashup scene on a city street.

richietoons Report

    #2

    "Moana" And "Lilo & Stitch"

    Animated cartoon mashup of tropical characters with tattoos on a beach, highlighting unexpected cartoon mashups theme.

    richietoons Report

    #3

    "Zootopia" And "Bojack Horseman"

    Anthropomorphic cartoon mashup featuring a fox police officer escorting horse and rabbit characters in an urban scene.

    richietoons Report

    #4

    "Invincible" And "Uncle Grandpa"

    Cartoon mashup showing a comical fight scene between a superhero and a funny character on a suburban street.

    richietoons Report

    #5

    "Johnny Bravo" And "Hazbin Hotel"

    Cartoon mashups featuring a muscular man with sunglasses holding a shy anthropomorphic wolf character in a park setting.

    richietoons Report

    #6

    "Ed, Edd N Eddy", "Hey Arnold!" And "The Simpsons"

    Cartoon mashup of a family with exaggerated features standing outdoors with trees and city skyline in the background.

    richietoons Report

    #7

    "Hercules" And "Encanto"

    Cartoon mashup showing a muscular male character and a woman playfully wrestling with a small horned creature nearby.

    richietoons Report

    #8

    "Recess" And "The Simpsons"

    Cartoon mashup with a boy calling Daddy to a character resembling Moe Szyslak from a well-known animated series.

    richietoons Report

    #9

    "Beauty And The Beast" And "Teen Titans Go!"

    Beast dressed as Santa giving a gift to a green cartoon character in a holiday setting, cartoon mashups theme.

    richietoons Report

    #10

    "Larry & Steve" And "Family Guy"

    Two cartoon characters and their dogs standing at an open red door in an unexpected cartoon mashups scene.

    richietoons Report

    #11

    Scrooge Mcduck, Wario And Mr. Krabs

    Wario wearing purple and yellow, Scrooge McDuck with a cane, and Mr. Krabs holding a money bag in a cartoon mashup.

    richietoons Report

    #12

    "Lilo & Stitch" And "American Dad!"

    Cartoon mashup featuring a character with blonde hair and Stitch climbing on her head in a colorful outdoor scene.

    richietoons Report

    #13

    "Heathcliff And The Catillac Cats" And "Garfield"

    Garfield wrestling in a colorful ring, showcasing a fun cartoon mashup with dynamic action and vibrant lighting.

    richietoons Report

    #14

    "The Simpsons" And "Ed, Edd N Eddy"

    Three cartoon characters in green sweaters with a fence background, showcasing unexpected cartoon mashups style.

    #15

    "The Bad Guys" And "The Three Little Pigs"

    Two cartoon wolves in urban setting, showcasing unexpected cartoon mashups with playful and dynamic poses.

    richietoons Report

    #16

    "Monsters, Inc." And "Where The Wild Things Are"

    Cartoon mashups featuring a young girl and a king squirrel with classic monster characters in a vibrant forest setting.

    richietoons Report

    #17

    "The Pink Panther" And "My Little Pony"

    Pink Panther and a cartoon character painting a blue pony in a colorful scene, illustrating unexpected cartoon mashups.

    richietoons Report

    #18

    "Superman" And "The Incredibles"

    Cartoon mashup featuring a dog in a Superman cape, a defeated superhero, and a character saying no capes in a snowy scene.

    richietoons Report

    #19

    "Regular Show", "The Amazing World Of Gumball" And "Adventure Time"

    Cartoon mashups featuring animated characters in a vibrant outdoor setting with trees and blue sky.

    richietoons Report

    #20

    "Dumbo" And "Inside Out"

    Pink cartoon elephant wearing a jacket and bowtie next to a small gray elephant with a yellow hat in a cartoon mashup scene.

    richietoons Report

    #21

    Captain America, Captain Underpants And Captain Caveman

    Captain America fighting a cartoon caveman and a superhero baby in an unexpected cartoon mashup scene.

    richietoons Report

    #22

    "How To Train Your Dragon" And "Mulan"

    Cartoon mashup featuring a dragon and a man in a forest with vibrant colors and dynamic action scenes.

    richietoons Report

    #23

    "Beauty And The Beast" And "Monsters, Inc."

    Cartoon mashups featuring characters from Monsters Inc emerging from a wardrobe surprising a woman in a blue towel.

    richietoons Report

    #24

    "Zootopia" And "Looney Tunes"

    Cartoon mashup featuring anthropomorphic characters in a colorful outdoor setting with cityscape in the background.

    richietoons Report

    #25

    "Inside Out 2" And "Dora The Explorer"

    Cartoon mashups featuring colorful characters from beloved shows in a whimsical outdoor setting with hearts floating above.

    richietoons Report

    #26

    "Peanuts" And "Scooby-Doo"

    Charlie Brown with Shrek-themed dog and a cartoon mashup of Snoopy and Sesame Street characters in a playful scene.

    richietoons Report

    #27

    "Superman" And "Looney Tunes"

    Daffy Duck dressed as Superman carrying a stylish female cartoon character in a sky full of clouds, cartoon mashups concept.

    richietoons Report

    #28

    "Peppa Pig" And "The Muppets"

    Cartoon mashup featuring Peppa Pig holding Kermit the Frog with an angry woman chasing them in a park setting.

    richietoons Report

    #29

    "Dexter's Laboratory" And "Fixed"

    Cartoon mashup showing a dog pulling a frightened man and a girl struggling to hold the leash on a suburban street.

    richietoons Report

    #30

    "Superman" And "Family Guy"

    Brian Griffin dressed as a superhero flying while pulling a beaten-up Superman in a cartoon mashup.

    richietoons Report

    #31

    "Dastardly And Muttley In Their Flying Machines" And "Precious Pupp"

    Cartoon mashups featuring classic characters in a whimsical outdoor scene with dogs and affectionate interaction.

    richietoons Report

    #32

    "Rugrats" And "Family Guy"

    Two baby cartoon characters riding a large dog with another dog in the background in an unexpected cartoon mashup style.

    richietoons Report

    #33

    "The Muppets" And "Looney Tunes"

    Cartoon mashups featuring classic and unexpected characters in a colorful countryside scene with animated animals.

    richietoons Report

    #34

    Bugs Bunny And Elmer Fudd

    Looney Tunes characters Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam surrounding Bugs Bunny in a cartoon mashup scene outdoors.

    richietoons Report

    #35

    "Hazbin Hotel" And "Cow And Chicken"

    Cartoon mashups featuring a disinterested woman and a red devil character with hearts, sitting at a table.

    richietoons Report

    #36

    "Lady And The Tramp" And "Fixed"

    Two classic cartoon dogs sharing a spaghetti dinner in a dark setting, showcasing unexpected cartoon mashups.

    richietoons Report

    #37

    "Bob's Burgers" And "A Goofy Movie"

    Characters from Goof’s Burgers cartoon mashup holding a burger on a bright yellow background with a bold red sign.

    richietoons Report

    #38

    "Fantastic Four" And "The Muppets"

    Cartoon mashups featuring Sesame Street characters as the Fantastic Four superheroes in vibrant action poses.

    richietoons Report

    #39

    "The Grim Adventures Of Billy & Mandy" And "The Ren & Stimpy Show"

    Cartoon mashup featuring Grim Reaper holding Ren and a sulky girl standing outside a suburban house in animation style.

    richietoons Report

    #40

    "Dog Man" And "Paw Patrol"

    Cartoon mashup featuring a dog character chasing a thief dog in a colorful animated street scene.

    richietoons Report

    #41

    "Green Eggs And Ham" And "Angry Birds"

    Animated cartoon mashup showing a scared character chased by angry green pigs in an unexpected cartoon mashups scene.

    richietoons Report

    #42

    "The Doctor Who" And "Cuphead"

    Cartoon mashups featuring a colorful character holding a surprised smaller character in a whimsical forest setting.

    richietoons Report

    #43

    "Robin Hood" And "Asterix"

    Two cartoon characters in colorful costumes walking and laughing in a forest scene featuring cartoon mashups.

    richietoons Report

    #44

    "Mulan" And "American Dragon: Jake Long"

    Red dragon cartoon character choking a humanoid dragon in a dimly lit room, featuring unexpected cartoon mashups.

    richietoons Report

    #45

    "Brandy & Mr. Whiskers" And "Underdog"

    Cartoon mashups featuring animated dogs with hearts flying in a jungle setting, blending classic character styles.

    richietoons Report

