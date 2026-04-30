ADVERTISEMENT

Expectations and reality don’t always line up. And that applies to more than just the weather.

Take IKEA, for example. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great place. I bought my bed there, along with the mattress and some kitchen utensils, and they’ve all served me well. But the idea of simply popping into the store, bringing everything home, and setting it up in less time than it takes to finish a drink... that’s not how it goes.

So, to show you what you might actually be in for if you take on IKEA, we collected a list of hilariously unfortunate moments that prove the results don’t necessarily match the instruction pictures, even when you follow them!