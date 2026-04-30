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Expectations and reality don’t always line up. And that applies to more than just the weather.

Take IKEA, for example. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great place. I bought my bed there, along with the mattress and some kitchen utensils, and they’ve all served me well. But the idea of simply popping into the store, bringing everything home, and setting it up in less time than it takes to finish a drink... that’s not how it goes.

So, to show you what you might actually be in for if you take on IKEA, we collected a list of hilariously unfortunate moments that prove the results don’t necessarily match the instruction pictures, even when you follow them!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Same Name, Same Product Number. Not The Same Chair

Two white wooden chairs, one barstool and one dining chair, highlighting the unexpected challenges of IKEA.

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    #2

    My New IKEA Gloves

    IKEA RINNIG rubber gloves, green and cream, with packaging. An IKEA product, easy and cheap to clean.

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    #3

    Ordered A Loveseat From IKEA. Apparently Someone Pulled Up The Parts List And Sent Me One Of Each

    Ordered A Loveseat From IKEA. Apparently Someone Pulled Up The Parts List And Sent Me One Of Each

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    #4

    Taped A Desktop Top To My Hand To Get It From IKEA To My Home

    A person precariously bikes with an oversized white board, taped for grip, proving IKEA is not always quick, easy, cheap.

    8km ride, it was a sunny day, so I went by bike. Saw this desktop top that I could use in the free-to-take basket.
    Hurt like hell, regretted that we didn't go by car.

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    hanna-laulajainen avatar
    Whiskers
    Whiskers
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, with those taping skills I bet you would’ve taped the desktop on the car roof…

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    #5

    IKEA Shipped My Order In 2 Boxes. This Was The Second Box

    An empty IKEA cardboard box with a small bag of screws and crumpled packing paper next to it, implying a challenging assembly.

    It's just weird because the other box had ample space for these hooks.

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    #6

    I Bought IKEA Furniture Online To Be Delivered... And One Bowl

    A tall, brown IKEA box with shipping labels and a white plastic object taped to it, illustrating the challenge of assembling IKEA.

    ski309 Report

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    #7

    Saw These Girls At IKEA. What Were They Thinking?

    People loading an oversized IKEA box into a small car. This illustrates the common IKEA challenge of quick, easy, cheap shopping.

    NeeNee9 Report

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    #8

    Last Screw When Assembling An IKEA Play Kitchen Before Christmas

    A hand holds a partially stripped IKEA s***w, highlighting a challenging aspect of IKEA furniture assembly.

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    #9

    Glass Wall Of IKEA Display Cabinet Exploded

    A broken IKEA glass cabinet next to a TV, with shattered glass on the floor and furniture, showing an IKEA fail.

    I have two of these IKEA Detolf display cabinets, and today, one of the glass walls just exploded out of nowhere. I've had it for over 4 years, and there was nothing too heavy inside or on top of it. Wondering what caused it, and now I'm afraid the rest of them are going to go as well.

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    #10

    Sometimes, You Just Can't Make It Work

    A warped IKEA wardrobe with a woman in its mirror reflection, highlighting the challenges of making IKEA quick and easy.

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    #11

    I Ordered A Terracotta Pot From IKEA

    Broken terracotta pot pieces and packing paper inside a cardboard box, illustrating a quick, easy, and cheap fail.

    "Just toss it all in a big box and hope for the best."

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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see the problem; they forgot to include the assembly instructions

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    #12

    Washed An IKEA Pillow And This Happened

    A pillow burst in a washing machine, filling the drum with white stuffing, showing IKEA products aren't always quick and easy.

    An IKEA pillow burst open whilst washing.

    hideouslywrinkled Report

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    #13

    3/4 Of My IKEA Champagne Flutes Have Spontaneously Chipped In The Same Spot In The Same Way

    Three clear champagne flutes on a dark surface, their stems and bases reflecting the light, possibly IKEA products.

    We’ve had them for over a year. Then all at the same time, after recently using them (I got engaged!), they chipped in the same spot and the same way by themselves.

    I used them. Hand-washed them. Left them out to dry and later found them with the chip and the matching piece of broken glass next to them.

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    #14

    The Chance Of Injury Is Unreal Now

    An IKEA bed hack showing a bed elevated on white drawer units for quick, easy, cheap storage in a purple bedroom.

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    chrisfischer avatar
    Maudelin
    Maudelin
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There should be a board for support between the mattress and dressers.

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    #15

    I Tried To Install What Seemed To Be An Elegant Ceiling Lamp From IKEA. I Don't Know If I Should Continue Laughing Or Start Crying

    IKEA AD vs REALITY meme of a messy chandelier, reflecting that IKEA isn't always quick, easy, and cheap.

    ststro Report

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    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because it was put up straight out of the box. You need to let the cords relax first with something like this, Hang it up in a garage for a month and just let the cords hang straight down, a little weight on each cord will help also.

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    #16

    IKEA Added Very Hard-To-Remove Stickers At The End Of A Pan. Genuinely, Am I Supposed To Burn It Off While I’m Cooking?

    The bottom of a stainless steel IKEA pot, marred with stubborn paper and adhesive residue, proving IKEA isn't always quick and easy.

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    #17

    Scanned The Barcode On New IKEA Tote Bag, Ended Up Paying A Bookshelf

    A white IKEA tote bag next to a store receipt with an item highlighted, showing IKEA is not cheap.

    I assumed the barcode was for the tote bag itself, which costs 2 CHF (~$2.2). Ended up paying 70 CHF (~$78) and didn’t notice until I checked the receipt at home.

    rbnrdt Report

    9points
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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    who doesn't check the bill before paying at a self checkout?

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    #18

    IKEA With Their Stickers

    A hand holds two IKEA furniture assembly components. The IKEA parts look quick and easy but are proven very wrong.

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    #19

    Just When I Was Putting The Last Door For My IKEA Closet, I Slipped On A Piece Of Cardboard And Stepped On The Glass

    A broken mirror door on a gray IKEA wardrobe, showing the challenges of building IKEA furniture.

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    chrisfischer avatar
    Maudelin
    Maudelin
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is not Ikea's fault.

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    #20

    Task Failed Successfully

    An IKEA shelf breaking under a rice cooker, proving that IKEA can be very wrong.

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    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try using correctly sized brackets for that thin as‍s pine board you call a shelf.

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    #21

    These IKEA Cushions That Look Like They're Mouldy

    A stack of round, IKEA-like decorative cushions in shades of brown, green, and purple, with white tags. Quick, easy, and cheap.

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    #22

    Dang You IKEA

    Colorful plastic IKEA cutlery on a wooden table, representing the challenge of making things quick, easy, and cheap.

    There were 6, there was another blue set (blue fork, knife, and spoon), but I had put that set away into my camping kit when I noticed there was an extra blue knife and no yellow!

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    #23

    I Ordered 4 Missing Screws From IKEA. I Got 3. There Is A Hole In The Package

    An IKEA instruction manual in a cardboard package with a few screws on a textured surface, proving IKEA furniture is not always quick and easy.

    Spare parts are actually free, including shipping.

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    #24

    Guy At IKEA Who I Bought The Christmas Tree From Told Me It Didn't Shed

    Spilled fake pine needles and a fallen Christmas tree stand on a wooden floor, highlighting an IKEA holiday setup gone wrong.

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    #25

    Roommate Left A Wet Towel On My IKEA Island And The Veneer Is Bubbled In The Corner

    A close-up of a damaged IKEA countertop, showing the laminate peeling off, exposing the particleboard. Not quick, easy, or cheap.

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    #26

    IKEA 1, Bernadette 0. I Failed At Building A Step Ladder. I’ll Stick To Knitting I Think

    Partially assembled IKEA furniture, unfinished wood pieces on a colorful rug, showing the struggle with quick, easy, cheap assembly.

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    #27

    My IKEA Jar Just Broke In Half When Trying To Remove The Cork Top, And Now My Sugar Has Glass

    A broken sugar jar, a full mug of coffee, on a kitchen counter. Proving IKEA can be cheap but not always quick or easy.

    It's been my sugar jar for almost two years! Just random, it broke in half like this.

    birdmedicine Report

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    #28

    Sweet Dreams From IKEA's Spider-Balloon Series. Your Kids Will Never Sleep Again

    A teal balloon-shaped light fixture casting a shadow on a red wall, often an IKEA item, proves not so quick or easy.

    It was definitely a "two-for-one" surprise when we turned it on. My 5-year-old still hasn't noticed it. I'm not gonna point it out.

    Ethiceze54 Report

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    #29

    Thrifted A Glass IKEA Desk

    Shattered IKEA furniture glass and broken Styrofoam pieces in a car trunk, highlighting IKEA fails.

    I picked up this cute glass Ikea desk from the thrift shop today. When I got home, I started pulling it out of the car, and the entire thing shattered.
    So much glass in my car still.

    Potential-Lie-7270 Report

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    #30

    Been Drinking Water From My IKEA Water Dispenser Only To See This When I Took The Wooden Lid Off

    A hand holds a moldy wooden lid over a glass dispenser of water. IKEA expectations versus reality.

    This was the first time it happened. I always thought it was weird for the lid to be wood for this exact reason, but I assumed the designers knew better than I.

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    #31

    Stupid IKEA Soft Closing Hinge Won't Stay Attached

    A chrome IKEA furniture hinge secured with gold string, illustrating the challenges of IKEA assembly.

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    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thats a Blum 973A hinge. You most likely don't have it clipped together correctly.

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    #32

    Got The Table Put Together. Just One More Chair Leg

    A woman attempts to assemble IKEA furniture, smiling in the first image and frustrated/lying down in the second. Quick, easy, and cheap.

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    #33

    When The Materials Used Are So Cheap, There’s Simply No Room For Error

    IKEA furniture assembly showing pegs on a white shelf. Highlights the challenges of IKEA's quick, easy, and cheap furniture.

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    #34

    Greatly Overestimating The Size Of Your Trunk

    Two women, one holding a baby, struggle to load an oversized flat-pack into a red car, showing how IKEA can be difficult.

    deleted Report

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    #35

    This IKEA Colander Has A Lip That Curves Inward That Traps Pasta

    Pasta being drained, with some spilling, reflecting how things don't always go quick, easy, or cheap, like IKEA experiences.

    jenjen5308 Report

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    #36

    Ordered A Storage Bin From IKEA, Received A Dozen Loosely Packed Wall Clocks Instead

    A box filled with multiple white IKEA clocks, still in their packaging, suggesting an IKEA purchase that wasn't quick or easy.

    mosskin-woast Report

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    #37

    This IKEA Cutting Board Has A Gutter To Prevent Juices From Running Off It And Onto The Counter... And A Hole That Completely Negates The Gutter’s Function

    An IKEA cutting board, made of light wood with a juice groove and a circular hole for hanging, demonstrating IKEA product use.

    slocki Report

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    #38

    Assembling IKEA Furniture Be Like

    An unfinished IKEA furniture piece with shelves misaligned on a carpet, showing the difficulty of assembly, quick easy cheap IKEA.

    discult Report

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    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lay it on edge to assemble.

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    #39

    Can't Finish My IKEA Desk Because They Gave Me An Unthreaded Screw

    A hand holds four IKEA bolts, three threaded and one smooth, highlighting a challenging IKEA furniture assembly experience.

    mokabrown97 Report

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    #40

    I Swear I Followed The Instructions

    A white dresser with one drawer slightly ajar, symbolizing the challenges of quick, easy, and cheap IKEA furniture assembly.

    k_twelfe Report

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    #41

    This Isn’t Beige. There Is Zero Way The Could Have Send The Wrong One Because I Ordered Two

    IKEA drawer image on left, showing two beige drawers. Right image shows a single gray drawer front on wood flooring. Quick, Easy, Cheap IKEA fails.

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    #42

    Literally Built Herself Into A Tight Spot

    Pregnant woman inside an unassembled IKEA crib, looking confused. An example of IKEA assembly not being quick, easy, or cheap.

    emlmyrin Report

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    #43

    Colored Pencils Where Tip Color Is Similar And Don't Look Like The Actual Colors

    A row of sharpened colored pencils, each with a small swatch of its color above the tip, symbolizing unexpected difficulties with IKEA.

    SOLFÅGEL colored pencils from IKEA.

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    #44

    These IKEA Measuring Spoons That Ruined My Muffins

    Red and silver measuring spoons, varying sizes, showing the surprisingly difficult task of assembling IKEA furniture.

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    chrisfischer avatar
    Maudelin
    Maudelin
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have eyes though, right?

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    #45

    I Ordered A Couch At IKEA And They Lost Half The Couch In Delivery

    A modern living room with IKEA furniture, guitars, and a plant. Features a dining table and a couch. Easy, quick, cheap setup.

    So I ordered a couch at IKEA for my new apartment to be delivered today, since I had people taking a day off work to come and help. And they apparently lost or forgot to deliver the actual couch part and will now only be delivering it on the 10th...

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