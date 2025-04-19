24 Craft Supplies That’ll Make Your Creative Soul Actually Scream
For everyone who gets more excited about new art supplies than actual payday, we've found your next 24 obsessions. Between craft kits that make beginners feel like creative geniuses and supplies that have seasoned artists hyperventilating into paper bags, each find speaks directly to souls who consider Michael's a spiritual experience. Whether you've turned your dining table into a permanent craft station or just dream about having enough creative confidence to start, these discoveries fuel that artistic fire that regular retail therapy just can't match.
Storage solutions that turn creative chaos into organized inspiration sit alongside beginner-friendly kits that eliminate the fear of that first blank page. From supplies that make Pinterest dreams actually achievable to activities that transform "I could never" into "I actually made that," every item understands that creativity isn't just a hobby – it's a lifestyle choice that occasionally requires intervention from your bank account. Because while some people spend their money on normal things, you're out here building an art supply collection that rivals small craft stores.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Light Tracing Box Is The Must-Have Tool For Any Aspiring Artist, Animator, Or Calligrapher Who Wants To Create Precise And Professional-Looking Work
Review: "The light board was exactly what I need for tracing designs on cloth to embroider! Easy to transport, use and light was bright enough to go through paper and muslin cloth. Great buy!" - DR
Needle, Felt, And Nurture Your Own Adorable Cactus Crew With The Felting Kit With Cactus Monsters - A Complete Kit For Crafty Monster Makers
Review: "I was really excited when I got this kit, it comes with all the tools you need, including a variety of colors, and it inspires such fun creature ideas! It also includes a QR code that that’s takes you to multiple, (short) tutorials for different shapes, and teaches you the basics of needle felting! I thought it was going to be much harder than it was. (You don’t even need to watch the whole tutorial to pick it up.) I actually bought the same kit for a friend, who loved it also!" - Kt
Hammer Out Some Creativity With The String Art Kit, A Classic Crafting Project That Lets You Tap Into Your Artistic Side And Create A Beautiful, Geometric Masterpiece
Review: "This was a perfect craft for me. The finished product is very appealing. It took only one evening plus 15 minutes to finish the next day." - ZenMom
Ditch The Mouse And Embrace The Precision And Control Of This Digital Painting Brush – It's The Must-Have Tool For Any Aspiring Digital Artist
Review: "LOVE this! I ise it for art on my iPad Pro. It works perfect. No lag time even strokes, makes paintin in Procreate feel more like actual painting. Highly reccommend!!" - Mary A.
If You Have Been Crafting A Little Too Hard, Use This Cordless Electric Hand Massager To Get Back In Tip Top Shape
Review: "This hand massager has helped tremendously relieve the tension in my hand that uses the computer mouse. There are various massage options and intensities along with heat. It is a great way to end a work day!" - Jodie Amble
Poke, Stitch, And Repeat With This Delightful Beginner Needlepoint Kit That's Perfect For Newbie Stitchers
Review: "My first project, made it for my dad who is a succulent enthusiast and it was perfect." - Elizabeth T
Get Ready To Unleash Your Creativity And Inner Rebel With The Iconic Wreck This Journal, A Subversive Guide To Artistic Expression And Self-Discovery
Review: "Such a fun journal. Gets you out of your perfectionist mindset." - BostonGirl
This Vintage Scrapbook Supplies Pack Is The Treasure Trove Of Creativity That Will Make Your Inner Artist (And Hoarder Of Pretty Paper) Squeal With Delight
Review: "These stickers and sheets are beautiful ! I used them to decorate my kindle. I love that they have so many different pieces so I can change it up entirely if I want." - Joshua Rodriguez
Creative possibilities multiply as we explore more ways to feed your artistic soul. Whether organizing your current stash or adding fresh inspiration to your collection, these next finds prove that sometimes the best therapy comes in craft supply form.
These Rainbow Pencils Are A Burst Of Sunshine For Your Stationery Collection – They're Guaranteed To Brighten Up Even The Dullest Of Days
Review: "I’ve used a lot of the multicolor or “magic” pencils in the past but I love this set the most. They are the perfect diameter and they have rich color. For me, sketching with these takes away the need to be completely in control of the color so there’s an aspect of looseness and surprise in their use. I recommend them." - Tami
An Electric Eraser Is So Satisfying To Use, You Might Just Find Yourself Erasing Things That Don't Even Need To Be Erased – It's That Good
Review: "This electric eraser has helped me so much with all the mistakes I make with my drawings. It even works incredibly well by making highlights in the drawings I do! The battery life is super high! I charged it once (about a year ago), and it still hasn't died! I highly recommend it to any upcoming artists out there!" - Sasha Alavi
This Plastic Bead Storage Organizer Is The Must-Have For Any Crafter Who's Tired Of Losing Beads, Buttons, And Other Tiny Treasures
Review: "I love that these are clear so I can see exactly what they have inside of them. They fit everything perfectly and then stacked and fit exactly right in my cupboard. It is unbelievably satisfying to have everything so neatly organized and easy to see and access now. Such an improvement! Highly recommend." - DRVanDyke
A Beautiful Masterpiece Awaits With This Paint By Numbers Kit That Provides A Soothing And Satisfying Artistic Experience
Review: "Really nice, good quality and easy for beginners." - Ravi Tandon
Get Creative With Your Claws Using The Nail Design Kit, A Fun And Fashionable Way To Add Some Personality To Your Nail Game
Review: "You get A LOT for the price, brushes seem like pretty good quality, the little crystals are very small but look beautiful on your nails! Used these on polygel nails!" - Kassie
This Collapsibowl Is The Transformer Of Rinse Cups, Expanding And Collapsing To Fit Your Every Artistic Whim
Review: "This thing is a NECESSITY for painters! Its extremely durable, it works perfectly, and it wont take up a lot of space. Its really light with parts that can easily be washed. 100% worth the money" - Andrea Rhodes
This Wooden Art Supplies Organizer Will Make Your Inner Artist (Or Messy Child) Rejoice, As It Tames The Chaos Of Paintbrushes, Pencils, And Other Creative Tools
Review: "I wasn't sure if it would be sturdy since the wood is thin, but once everything was put together, it was honestly a really hardy little penholder! I really like this thing, it was inexpensive and it's already fallen off my desk a few times without any damage at all. Pretty neat!" - Lana Chesley
This Portable Wooden Art Easel Painting Kit Is The Best Option For Unleashing Your Inner Artist On The Van-Gogh
Review: "I love the quality, adjustability, and ease of assembly. It also has compartments for storing paint tools. I would definitely buy again for gifts for my artistic friends." - Pamela D Clay
The artistic adventure continues with supplies that understand why having "just one more" crafting option never feels like enough. From storage solutions to new creative territories, these upcoming finds celebrate the joy of making something with your own hands – even if it means adding to your already impressive stash.
This "Create Your Own Comic Book" Kit Is The Ultimate Creative Outlet For Artists And Writers Of All Ages – Let Your Imagination Run Wild And See Where It Takes You
Review: "My son loves reading comics and graphic novels. He is very inspired by Dav Pilky! This is the perfect gift for those young writers and artists to start their own journey! This is a soft cover book. The pages are also very nice with different boxes and a comment bubbles to draw and create!" - Sandra santos
Flip The Script On Traditional Coloring With The Innovative Reverse Coloring Book - Where The Colors Come First And The Artistry Is All About The Reveal!
Review: "I hate coloring and am bad at finding inspiration. Being given colors and finding shapes/items within them is absolutely fantastic for me. I love this book." - Victoria
Get Dazzled By The Beauty Of Diamond Painting With These Gorgeous Diamond Painting Coasters That Shine Bright With Every Color And Every Facet
Review: "Perfect set for beginners finished all the coasters in a week." - Anastasia Nicole Bersenev
Unravel Your Creativity With This Delightful Beginner Crochet Kit That's Perfect For Newbie Makers And Seasoned Stitchers Alike
Review: "This kit has a great squshy yarn. It has all the necessities to make the project and there is left over yarn in case you make some mistakes and have to redo something. I like that it has both paper and video instructions. The video was made for a new crocheter and is extremely clear and easy to understand and follow. I appreciate that it shows every step in the video. This is one of the easiest to follow instructions I have had. The frogs came out extremely cute!" - Annette
The Internet's Favorite Chubby Cat Comes To Life In Pusheen Cross Stitch, A Fun And Adorable Crafting Kit
Review: "It's a super cute beginner kit for anyone who wants to try cross stitching. It's very cheap too so you can try out the hobby to see if you'd like it! The booklet is very nice and incredibly useful, however, I do recommend watching a few videos on cross stitching! Also, if you have very shakey hands or not good at putting a thread through a needle, I recommend to get a needle threader along with the kit. Overall, I love Pusheen and now I love cross stitching! It's a very calming hobby that does take a while to get to the finish product but it's worth it!" - Janeth Rodriguez
Create Your Own Tasty Treats And Decorations With The Klutz Mini Shake Shop Craft Kit, A Deliciously Fun Way To Express Your Creativity
Review: "My little girl was ecstatic when she saw this, and it was all she wanted to do until all the recipes in the book were accomplished, and every last bit of supplies were used up. It really does make it straightforward to produce quite adorable, "kawaii" type little sweet treats (mostly various beverages) with happy faces on them. It comes with adorable miniature cups, a few colors of air dry modeling clay, fake ice, various cutouts and stickers, straws, some purply good, and a bag of remarkably good fake whipped cream." - Slippery Jim
This Double Sided Glue Tape Roller Is The Must-Have For Any Crafter Who Values Precision, Convenience, And A Clean Workspace
Uncover The Magic Of Scratch Art With These Vibrant Scratch Art Rainbow Papers - Where A Scratch Of The Surface Reveals A Rainbow Of Colors And A World Of Creative Possibilities
Review: "I love Melissa and Doug products, and we’ve bought rainbow scratch art sheets before, but the size and compact packaging of this is really really great. I got it for Christmas, and it’s sat at our kitchen table every day since then. The kiddos scratch on them when they’re having breakfast, or watching educational videos online, it’s great for mindless doodles during phone calls or for homework brain breaks. Our pad has already been halfway used, so I will likely be buying this again.. and again.. and again. Only complaint is I have 6 kids and this comes with a single scratch stick- it is easily fixed though- we scrounged a few from other rainbow scratch art, and a big pack of them is pretty cheap to buy on Amazon which I’ll add to my next order of this. Toothpicks work too, just not as sturdy. Extremely happy with this purchase!" - BayonettaK