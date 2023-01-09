My name is Julien Tabet, I'm a French digital artist, and a little more than a year ago, I challenged myself to learn 3D from scratch with Blender and to create one image per day for 365 days. The series of images presented here is a simple experiment as part of my process of learning the basics of 3D composition and modeling.

I've always had a fascination for post-apocalyptic environments where nature has taken over our cities. So I imagined a world in which some of the major brands of this world have been abandoned and are just some memories of a past civilization. There is no particular message behind these images, which was just a way for me to have fun and practice, but feel free to interpret them in your way!

#1

Chilling Netflix

#2

McDownald

#3

Youtube Tube

#4

Fadebook

#5

Twitch On Its Prime

#6

Adidas Origins

#7

Coca-Loca

#8

Adebo

#9

Nikel

#10

WWTF

#11

Rotten Apple

#12

Pepsituation

#13

Spot Hifi

