My name is Julien Tabet, I'm a French digital artist, and a little more than a year ago, I challenged myself to learn 3D from scratch with Blender and to create one image per day for 365 days. The series of images presented here is a simple experiment as part of my process of learning the basics of 3D composition and modeling.

I've always had a fascination for post-apocalyptic environments where nature has taken over our cities. So I imagined a world in which some of the major brands of this world have been abandoned and are just some memories of a past civilization. There is no particular message behind these images, which was just a way for me to have fun and practice, but feel free to interpret them in your way!

