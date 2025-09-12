Often, when you stumble upon something strange and have no clue what it is, the first instinct is to ask family, friends , or colleagues. But what if they’re just as clueless as you? That’s where communities like ‘What Is This?’ come in: a space where curious minds share their odd finds and a mix of experts, hobbyists, and everyday detectives work together to crack the case. Keep scrolling to discover some of the most fascinating (and surprisingly educational) mysteries the internet has helped solve!

#1 Sent To My Address With No Name On The Envelope. What Is This?? Share icon z4nadeesh:



This is Sinhala. Source: I'm Sinhalese hahaha



You wouldn't be able to translate this with google. These handwritten documents vary a lot from the fonts used in typing.



It's written by someone called Chandra ( Common Sinhala name for a male. Means moon )to two people called Nimal (Common Sinhala name for a male)and Indra ( a common name for a female) possibly a couple living in the same country as OP.



This is to thank Nimal and Indra for something they sent to Sri Lanka for Chandra and his children to enjoy. This mentions about an energy drink that they seem to have quite enjoyed. The rest of the letter is bit religious and talks about Buddhism and nirvana.



Hope this helps. Cheers!



#2 This Pattern Had Been Growing On My Mirror For A Month Now And It’s Tinting The Mirror Green. Any Idea What It Could Be? Share icon andorraliechtenstein:



That’s a heated mirror failing. When the auto dim or heated mirrors start to separate internally they look like that.



#3 I'd Like To Know The Back Story Share icon fizzio:



The Grave of Seath Mor Sgorfhiaclach in Scotland. The cage over the grave is not to prevent grave robbing or for fear of zombies, but to keep the cursed stones that sit on the grave in place.



There are so many things in this world that we don’t fully understand. From how a car engine actually works to the science behind building a bridge, there’s always something new to learn. Luckily, the internet is often there to save the day, giving us answers to just about anything. These posts show that sometimes the most intriguing discoveries come from everyday life. And one such fascinating example, in our opinion, is the ever-evolving world of the beauty industry.

#4 Anyone Know What Type Of Bird This Is? Spotted Whilst Running In Hostivice, Czech Republic Share icon OblivionGuardsman:



It is a turqouise parrot variety. Some have been bred from a mutation to have the breast fully red that normally occurs as just a patch or transitional area from the lower body up. They are known as red breasted turquoise parrots or full-red fronted yellow but of the same species. I suppose it could be a cross bred scarlet breasted with a turquoise but this is the exact color pattern that turqouise mutation variety has. It isnt a scarlet because they are green on the back and tail.



Edit: website about these



#5 What Are These Chimneys And Why Do They Exist In The Woods? (New England) Share icon sillytricia:



Houses used to be there, only the chimney survived.



#6 Strange Dots On My Bfs Hands That Only Show Up In The UV Light? Share icon socothecat:



I’m going to guess some sort of fungal infection



Yes, makeup! Whether you’re someone who loves experimenting with bold looks or a total newbie who only owns one lip balm, there’s a lot more to makeup than just powder, cream, and a couple of brushes. To help us break it down, we spoke with Sonali Gupta, a makeup artist with over a decade of experience, who shared her thoughts on some of the most interesting and often misunderstood tools of the trade. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Found This Heavy Thing Burried In My Yard, I Tried To Unscrew The Lid But Didn't Come Off Share icon Here is the update on the post : a team of two bomb disposal experts came today to pick up the bomb.



They loaded it in their car and said they would destroy it in a safe place, a military base. Basically once in a while, once they have enough bombs they will blow them up at the same time. We already knew the answer but still asked if there was a way to get the disarmed shell back as a memory, and they told us it is against the law. Also, they told us that keeping such an ammunition, even if disarmed, represented a risk. They mentioned the scenario in which a fire would break out in the house, and if the firefighters, upon intervening, spotted a bomb like that, they would immediate leave and let the house to burn to avoid taking any risks.



As for the origin of the shell, it was really common at the end of WWI for the soldiers to bring back home a souvenir from the war. Someone probably got rid of it decades later, and thought it would be no arm to bury it or abandon it in a remote place. I found many articles in french newspapers relating the same kind of events, actually with the exact 75mm mortar.



Be safe !



#8 Does Anyone Know What This Actually Is? I’ve Been Having This Picture In My Phone For Almost 4 Years Share icon faerle:



For sure Aerogel. A weird material were the gel has actually been replaced with gas.



#9 Why Did Someone Put Salt In Front Of My Door? It Isn’t On Anyone Else’s Doorstep, Just Mine Share icon The_Spoils:



Yup, trying to ward of demons.



I briefly dated a Wiccan girl and she was super happy when I was able to cross over the salt line she had at her door. I didn't even know it was there lol.



“It’s easy for people to think makeup is just foundation, eyeshadow, and lipstick,” Sonali explained. “But what really makes a difference are the tools you use. There are dozens of different kinds of brushes and applicators, each serving its own purpose. For example, the brush you use on your face isn’t the same as the ones designed for your eyes. And knowing the difference can completely change how your makeup looks.” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Looks Like A Worm, But Has A Spine, 11 Inches, North Central Florida Share icon ShalnarkRyuseih:



Florida worm lizard



#11 This Popped Up In Less Than 24hrs In My Shower!? Aliens? Share icon Mirar:



Wolf’s milk slime mold or something similar



#12 What Is This Truck Used For? Share icon ogimbe:



I see trailers like that coming from the metal recycling place. Googling scrap trailers also shows curved bottoms like that.



Take the spoolie brush, for instance. It looks a lot like a mascara wand, but its job is much broader. “You use a spoolie to comb, shape, and blend eyebrow hairs, and also to separate lashes after applying mascara,” Sonali said. “It’s one of those tools that seems simple but ends up being super versatile.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Moving Into A New Condo, What Is This Symbol We Found On The Frame Of The Front Door? Share icon Ascending_Serpent:



Looks like a personal sigil, so it will be nearly impossible to decipher.



Generally speaking, if you see a symbol around a door frame, it's often related to protection.



#14 Sign On Sidewalk In Chinatown, Chicago, USA Share icon PassGloomy:



It’s a sign to tell pet owners to pick up the animals poop due to rats eating the excrement.



I believe all of the additional wording has faded.



#15 What Is The Device This Woman Has Been Holding To Her Mouth (Murdaugh Trial)? Share icon Linguist208:



She speaks into it, it records the trial transcript. She's a court reporter, and the device keeps her words from being heard.



Another tool she swears by is the stippling brush. Unlike a regular brush, it’s made with two types of bristles, soft and firm, that work together to give your makeup a natural, airbrushed finish. “It’s perfect for applying foundation if you don’t want it to look too heavy,” she shared. “You just lightly dab and blend, and it gives you sheer to medium coverage that looks super natural.”

#16 What Is This? Found Underneath A House We Are Remodeling? How Did They Get The Liquid Inside? Share icon C_N1:



DO NOT BREAK IT! Those are filled with a toxic chemical to extinguish fires.



Glass Grenade Fire Extinguisher



Also, they closed them by melting the glass shut.



#17 What’s This Thing? Share icon Angeltt:



Toothpick "Plant"



"Toothpick turns after-dinner teeth cleaning into an extravagant experience! Featuring an elegant cluster of flowers from the toothpick plant (ammi visnaga) and a natural oak desk stand, it makes an attractive - yet functional - addition to any table. To use, simply snap off a stem from the beautiful dried flower and use it like a regular toothpick. the flower heads used in rivsalt TOOTHPICK are harvested from Morocco’s atlas mountains where they are dried and then shipped to Casablanca for final selection. locals have used the plant for a wide range of purposes for more than 1000 years and to this day use the dried flower stems as toothpicks."



#18 My Crow Gifted Me This. Feels Kinda Cursed Share icon

And then there are tools many people don’t even realize belong in the makeup kit. Take the double-ended blemish extractor, for example. “Most people think you should use your fingers to pop pimples,” Sonali laughed. “But that’s the worst thing you can do for your skin. A blemish extractor is a small tool that safely helps remove blackheads and pimples without spreading bacteria all over your face.”

#19 What Is This? Someone At Work Keeps Doing It Share icon andremill:



It's a reference to the Loss cartoon from Ctrl-Alt-Del



#20 Found In The Lampasas River In Texas Share icon

#21 My Friend Found This Renovating His House Share icon jooboy2000:



Definitely a casting metal. Copper brass maybe? If it seems heavy get it tested, could be gold.



Even something as unassuming as blotting paper often gets misunderstood. “People think it’s just thin paper, but it’s specially designed to absorb excess oil without messing up your makeup,” she said. “It’s a lifesaver when you’re out and about and want to reduce shine quickly.”

#22 My Father Passed And We Were Clearing Out His Desk And Found This? Share icon Dramatic-Tear9890:



That’s Bowtruckle from the Fantastic Beasts movies!



#23 Can Anyone Help Me Help A Friend? We're Trying To Figure Out What These Objects Are On This Baby Jumper Share icon

#24 Found This At The Side Of My House. What Is It? Share icon Stupida_Fahkin_Name:



It’s candy. Google “giant gummy spider” and you’ll find it.



Other interesting tools? Sonali points out things like a silicone sponge, which helps apply foundation with zero product wastage (since it doesn’t soak up liquid like a regular sponge), or a fan brush, perfect for dusting on highlighter for that subtle glow. “Each of these tools adds something unique to your routine,” she said. “Once you know how to use them, it feels like unlocking a secret.”

#25 I Just Purchased A Dental Office And Found This In A Drawer. What Is This Thing? Share icon kimishark:



Sage roll. Wards off evil spirits. And smells nice



#26 I Know What It Is, A Coconut With 2 Pennies On It. But Why Did Someone Leave It In My Garden? Any Meaning? Share icon

#27 People Were Praying To This Unidentifiable Box They Brought To A Mountain Top. Seen In Sapiranga, Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil. What Is This? Share icon TreasureWench1622:



It LOOKS like what the Arc of the Covenant is supposed to resemble



Of course, not everyone is into makeup, and that’s totally fine. But Sonali insists that learning about a few tools here and there can be fun, even if you’re not a beauty enthusiast. “At the very least, you’ll know what your friends or partner are talking about,” she smiled. “And who knows, you might even impress someone with your random makeup trivia!” Well, those are definitely some fascinating makeup tools! And just like them, these posts are equally intriguing. It’s honestly wholesome to see how the internet always seems to have an answer for just about anything. Which one of these made you the most curious? Share your thoughts with us! ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Frog On A Magnetic Stand. Picked This Up In A Local Secondhand Shop In London. Have No Idea What It Is Used For Or If Part Of A Set But It Looked Cute Share icon

#29 I Found A Silver Medal Showing A Monkey, A Skull And A 120km Sign In An Old Romanian Farm. Any Idea What It Signifies? Share icon

#30 Local Library Has This Game And They Don't Know What It Is Share icon

#31 What Is Showing Up On My Baby Monitor When I Am Taking A Photo With My Phone? Share icon jcstan05:



LiDAR.



It's a function of newer phones to detect depth.



#32 Found This Strange Ring At The Beach Share icon cavepatchy:



It's a decoder ring



#33 What Are These Women Holding In This Painting? They Look Like Purses, But There Looks To Be Rolled Up Paper Inside. This Is Also A French Painting If That Helps Share icon JimDixon:



Elegant ladies of that era wouldn't want to carry an unwrapped newspaper, because the ink would rub off on their hands or clothes, more so then than now, I.think, and more so if the paper was "hot off the press."



Another possibility would be ladies' magazines, which would have been popular and full of fashion illustrations.



#34 Just Found This While Rummaging Through My Fathers Old Stuff Share icon SpiritualPrize:



The Camera Lucida, or Chambre Claire in French



This is a device designed to assist in making enlarged or reduced drawings from originals or even straight from a real scene. The designer looks at the tip of the pencil on the paper and sees, simultaneously and in the same place, an image of what is in front of him. His job, then, is to draw the contours just by following this double image.



#35 Piece Of Wood With 4 Bottle Caps Nailed To It, With What Looks Like Cork Seals In Them. Found Up In The Walls Of My Garage Share icon Orcacub:



DIY fish scaler. Cork under bottle caps was a factory thing back in the early days of bottle caps- before plastic liners/seals were under there. The cork here is likely just an artifact of the caps themselves, not a design element of the scaler. I bet if you dig around under the caps in the nooks and crannies -like between the wood and the caps - you will find old fish scales.



#36 My Mother Had This As A Self Defense Weapon, I Think It’s A S*x Toy. Any Idea? Share icon DecadentEx:



It's a weapon called a Boston leather sap - sometimes called a "blackjack".



#37 What Is This Waxy Yellow Substance With A Coil In It, Found In A Smashed Glass Bottle? The Smell Of It Made Me Dizzy - Very Chemically Share icon papagiorgio2018:



It's a broken lava lamp...well, a part of it anyway.



#38 This Sign Hanging In The Window Of A Local Antique Shop Share icon Thistle__Kilya:



Order of the Eastern Star, it’s a branch of Mason. Women are allowed in this one but only under special elite conditions. Also called the OES. I have some teacups from them with this star, it’s an adorable set.



#39 My Family Lives Out In The Sticks And Found This By Their House Share icon

#40 Sticker I Found In Public Share icon

#41 In Closet. Likely Placed There By Cats. What Is It ? Share icon meadowmbell:



It was a potato…



#42 What Are Those Sneakers? Share icon

#43 What Was This Old Desk Used For ? My Wife And I Have Been Making Guesses But Have No Idea Share icon chivesngarlic:



Dr here. Definitely an obgyn table. Instruments and other medical supplies are stored in the drawers for easy access.



#44 My Wife Got Payed And One $20note Has This Symbol Any Idea What That Is Share icon ZuluTurtle:



Chop mark



#45 What Is This Charging Socket In The Back Window Of This Ambulance Share icon SpiritualPrize:



Kussmaul Auto Eject



The Auto Eject WP is a power input connector designed to be mounted in the side of a vehicle to permit connecting 120 Volt AC shoreline. It comes with a weatherproof cover. The cover is spring loaded to close, preventing water from entering when the shoreline is not connected. A solenoid wired to the vehicle’s starter, is energized when the engine is cranked.



This instantaneously drives the plug from the receptacle.



This simple, reliable device, eliminates forever the broken cables which result when drivers forget to remove the shoreline before driving away.



