ADVERTISEMENT

Often, when you stumble upon something strange and have no clue what it is, the first instinct is to ask family, friends, or colleagues. But what if they’re just as clueless as you? That’s where communities like ‘What Is This?’ come in: a space where curious minds share their odd finds and a mix of experts, hobbyists, and everyday detectives work together to crack the case. Keep scrolling to discover some of the most fascinating (and surprisingly educational) mysteries the internet has helped solve!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sent To My Address With No Name On The Envelope. What Is This??

Handwritten note in a foreign language among curious things people discovered and had no idea what they were.

z4nadeesh:

This is Sinhala. Source: I'm Sinhalese hahaha

You wouldn't be able to translate this with google. These handwritten documents vary a lot from the fonts used in typing.

It's written by someone called Chandra ( Common Sinhala name for a male. Means moon )to two people called Nimal (Common Sinhala name for a male)and Indra ( a common name for a female) possibly a couple living in the same country as OP.

This is to thank Nimal and Indra for something they sent to Sri Lanka for Chandra and his children to enjoy. This mentions about an energy drink that they seem to have quite enjoyed. The rest of the letter is bit religious and talks about Buddhism and nirvana.

Hope this helps. Cheers!

AdAlternative9646 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
midoribirdaoi avatar
Midoribird Aoi
Midoribird Aoi
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's too bad it (I imagine) landed at the wrong address. It sounds like a lovely letter.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    This Pattern Had Been Growing On My Mirror For A Month Now And It’s Tinting The Mirror Green. Any Idea What It Could Be?

    Frost patterns forming intricate, curious designs on a car side mirror, a surprising discovery people didn’t expect.

    andorraliechtenstein:

    That’s a heated mirror failing. When the auto dim or heated mirrors start to separate internally they look like that.

    DfeverDreamD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    I'd Like To Know The Back Story

    Old grave with iron cage cover, one of the curious things people discovered and had no idea what it was.

    fizzio:

    The Grave of Seath Mor Sgorfhiaclach in Scotland. The cage over the grave is not to prevent grave robbing or for fear of zombies, but to keep the cursed stones that sit on the grave in place.

    First_Person_US Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    y_5 avatar
    Kr-8YzEe zùt
    Kr-8YzEe zùt
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aye, Maggie Thatcher has one of these on her grave too. It's to prevent grave robbery back in the day.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    There are so many things in this world that we don’t fully understand. From how a car engine actually works to the science behind building a bridge, there’s always something new to learn. Luckily, the internet is often there to save the day, giving us answers to just about anything. These posts show that sometimes the most intriguing discoveries come from everyday life. And one such fascinating example, in our opinion, is the ever-evolving world of the beauty industry.
    #4

    Anyone Know What Type Of Bird This Is? Spotted Whilst Running In Hostivice, Czech Republic

    Colorful bird behind a wire fence in grass, one of the curious things people discovered and had no idea what it was.

    OblivionGuardsman:

    It is a turqouise parrot variety. Some have been bred from a mutation to have the breast fully red that normally occurs as just a patch or transitional area from the lower body up. They are known as red breasted turquoise parrots or full-red fronted yellow but of the same species. I suppose it could be a cross bred scarlet breasted with a turquoise but this is the exact color pattern that turqouise mutation variety has. It isnt a scarlet because they are green on the back and tail.

    Edit: website about these

    PassengerAutomatic10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    What Are These Chimneys And Why Do They Exist In The Woods? (New England)

    Old stone fireplace standing alone in a forest surrounded by fallen leaves, a curious thing people discovered outdoors.

    sillytricia:

    Houses used to be there, only the chimney survived.

    Chotwink Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Strange Dots On My Bfs Hands That Only Show Up In The UV Light?

    Hands glowing under blacklight revealing curious things people discovered in an unknown context with blue-purple light.

    socothecat:

    I’m going to guess some sort of fungal infection

    Nintendo_Panda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Yes, makeup! Whether you’re someone who loves experimenting with bold looks or a total newbie who only owns one lip balm, there’s a lot more to makeup than just powder, cream, and a couple of brushes. To help us break it down, we spoke with Sonali Gupta, a makeup artist with over a decade of experience, who shared her thoughts on some of the most interesting and often misunderstood tools of the trade.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Found This Heavy Thing Burried In My Yard, I Tried To Unscrew The Lid But Didn't Come Off

    Rusty, corroded metal object resembling an old bottle discovered among curious things people had no idea what they were.

    Here is the update on the post : a team of two bomb disposal experts came today to pick up the bomb.

    They loaded it in their car and said they would destroy it in a safe place, a military base. Basically once in a while, once they have enough bombs they will blow them up at the same time. We already knew the answer but still asked if there was a way to get the disarmed shell back as a memory, and they told us it is against the law. Also, they told us that keeping such an ammunition, even if disarmed, represented a risk. They mentioned the scenario in which a fire would break out in the house, and if the firefighters, upon intervening, spotted a bomb like that, they would immediate leave and let the house to burn to avoid taking any risks.

    As for the origin of the shell, it was really common at the end of WWI for the soldiers to bring back home a souvenir from the war. Someone probably got rid of it decades later, and thought it would be no arm to bury it or abandon it in a remote place. I found many articles in french newspapers relating the same kind of events, actually with the exact 75mm mortar.

    Be safe !

    RealTourelle11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    midoribirdaoi avatar
    Midoribird Aoi
    Midoribird Aoi
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah...my brain said "Bomb!" before I even read the update. Yikes!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Does Anyone Know What This Actually Is? I’ve Been Having This Picture In My Phone For Almost 4 Years

    Translucent blue glowing cube on a black stand, one of the curious things people discovered with unknown purpose.

    faerle:

    For sure Aerogel. A weird material were the gel has actually been replaced with gas.

    glamoralism Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great substance. Silica aerogels are excellent insulators and have one of the least density of any solid substance making them useful as an insulator and heat shielding. The material isn’t particular strong on its own so it is often incorporated into other materials.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #9

    Why Did Someone Put Salt In Front Of My Door? It Isn’t On Anyone Else’s Doorstep, Just Mine

    White foam-like substance discovered under door threshold with carpet and metal strip, part of curious things people found.

    The_Spoils:

    Yup, trying to ward of demons. 

    I briefly dated a Wiccan girl and she was super happy when I was able to cross over the salt line she had at her door. I didn't even know it was there lol.

    BizzMarquee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s easy for people to think makeup is just foundation, eyeshadow, and lipstick,” Sonali explained. “But what really makes a difference are the tools you use. There are dozens of different kinds of brushes and applicators, each serving its own purpose. For example, the brush you use on your face isn’t the same as the ones designed for your eyes. And knowing the difference can completely change how your makeup looks.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Looks Like A Worm, But Has A Spine, 11 Inches, North Central Florida

    Curious thing discovered on pavement, a slim pale worm-like creature with a small pinkish head and smooth body.

    ShalnarkRyuseih:

    Florida worm lizard

    suck_ma_ballz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    This Popped Up In Less Than 24hrs In My Shower!? Aliens?

    Curious objects hanging from stone ledge with water droplets, showing odd shapes and textures people discovered unknown.

    Mirar:

    Wolf’s milk slime mold or something similar

    bmcd96 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    What Is This Truck Used For?

    Truck carrying a large curved metal structure on a highway, one of the curious things people discovered and had no idea what they were

    ogimbe:

    I see trailers like that coming from the metal recycling place. Googling scrap trailers also shows curved bottoms like that.

    Officerbeefsupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Take the spoolie brush, for instance. It looks a lot like a mascara wand, but its job is much broader. “You use a spoolie to comb, shape, and blend eyebrow hairs, and also to separate lashes after applying mascara,” Sonali said. “It’s one of those tools that seems simple but ends up being super versatile.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Moving Into A New Condo, What Is This Symbol We Found On The Frame Of The Front Door?

    Close-up of a mysterious symbol drawn on a wall, one of the curious things people discovered and had no idea what it was.

    Ascending_Serpent:

    Looks like a personal sigil, so it will be nearly impossible to decipher.

    Generally speaking, if you see a symbol around a door frame, it's often related to protection.

    kidneybeans Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Sign On Sidewalk In Chinatown, Chicago, USA

    Sign on a pole in a city street showing a person walking a dog with two rats, a curious thing people discovered in urban areas.

    PassGloomy:

    It’s a sign to tell pet owners to pick up the animals poop due to rats eating the excrement.

    I believe all of the additional wording has faded.

    fupamancer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's just taking his pet rats for a walk. Mind yer business.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    What Is The Device This Woman Has Been Holding To Her Mouth (Murdaugh Trial)?

    Man using a mysterious medical device to breathe while seated in a courtroom setting, curious things discovered.

    Linguist208:

    She speaks into it, it records the trial transcript. She's a court reporter, and the device keeps her words from being heard.

    14thCenturyHood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Another tool she swears by is the stippling brush. Unlike a regular brush, it’s made with two types of bristles, soft and firm, that work together to give your makeup a natural, airbrushed finish. “It’s perfect for applying foundation if you don’t want it to look too heavy,” she shared. “You just lightly dab and blend, and it gives you sheer to medium coverage that looks super natural.”
    #16

    What Is This? Found Underneath A House We Are Remodeling? How Did They Get The Liquid Inside?

    Hand holding a mysterious red translucent object inside a car, one of 46 curious things people discovered with no idea what they were.

    C_N1:

    DO NOT BREAK IT! Those are filled with a toxic chemical to extinguish fires.

    Glass Grenade Fire Extinguisher

    Also, they closed them by melting the glass shut.

    DirtyFrank23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    What’s This Thing?

    Curious thing discovered resembling a bundle of dried plant fibers attached to a small wooden base on a table.

    Angeltt:

    Toothpick "Plant"

    "Toothpick turns after-dinner teeth cleaning into an extravagant experience! Featuring an elegant cluster of flowers from the toothpick plant (ammi visnaga) and a natural oak desk stand, it makes an attractive - yet functional - addition to any table. To use, simply snap off a stem from the beautiful dried flower and use it like a regular toothpick. the flower heads used in rivsalt TOOTHPICK are harvested from Morocco’s atlas mountains where they are dried and then shipped to Casablanca for final selection. locals have used the plant for a wide range of purposes for more than 1000 years and to this day use the dried flower stems as toothpicks."

    Equal-Yogurtcloset82 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    My Crow Gifted Me This. Feels Kinda Cursed

    Small ancient figurine held in hand, one of the curious things people discovered and had no idea what they were.

    ywna_li Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    And then there are tools many people don’t even realize belong in the makeup kit. Take the double-ended blemish extractor, for example. “Most people think you should use your fingers to pop pimples,” Sonali laughed. “But that’s the worst thing you can do for your skin. A blemish extractor is a small tool that safely helps remove blackheads and pimples without spreading bacteria all over your face.”
    #19

    What Is This? Someone At Work Keeps Doing It

    Magnets arranged in unusual patterns on a whiteboard, one of the curious things people discovered with no idea what it was.

    andremill:

    It's a reference to the Loss cartoon from Ctrl-Alt-Del

    savagetoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Found In The Lampasas River In Texas

    Curious ancient stone tool with embedded fossil patterns discovered sitting on a speckled granite surface.

    schwagpole Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    My Friend Found This Renovating His House

    Close-up of curious things people discovered showing many small, shiny, gold-colored nuggets or beads on a dark surface.

    jooboy2000:

    Definitely a casting metal. Copper brass maybe? If it seems heavy get it tested, could be gold.

    Kinggambit90 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even something as unassuming as blotting paper often gets misunderstood. “People think it’s just thin paper, but it’s specially designed to absorb excess oil without messing up your makeup,” she said. “It’s a lifesaver when you’re out and about and want to reduce shine quickly.”
    #22

    My Father Passed And We Were Clearing Out His Desk And Found This?

    Unusual green root shaped like a figure beside bananas on a wooden table, a curious thing people discovered unknown.

    Dramatic-Tear9890:

    That’s Bowtruckle from the Fantastic Beasts movies!

    poemehardbebe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And those yellow things next to is are bananas. Cavendish bananas I believe. They are a fruit that grow in the tropics but quite common to see in grocery stores worldwide.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Can Anyone Help Me Help A Friend? We're Trying To Figure Out What These Objects Are On This Baby Jumper

    White fabric with a curious pattern of ducks and small black birds people discovered not knowing what they were.

    FarmerTex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    boredpanda_209 avatar
    DH
    DH
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the brown thing is supposed to be a snail on a stone. It is the pattern repeating and being rotated that is confusing

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Found This At The Side Of My House. What Is It?

    Close-up of a curious dark sea creature with multiple arms on a rocky surface, a curious thing people discovered unknown.

    Stupida_Fahkin_Name:

    It’s candy. Google “giant gummy spider” and you’ll find it.

    Bluebean_29 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Other interesting tools? Sonali points out things like a silicone sponge, which helps apply foundation with zero product wastage (since it doesn’t soak up liquid like a regular sponge), or a fan brush, perfect for dusting on highlighter for that subtle glow. “Each of these tools adds something unique to your routine,” she said. “Once you know how to use them, it feels like unlocking a secret.”
    #25

    I Just Purchased A Dental Office And Found This In A Drawer. What Is This Thing?

    Hand holding a bundle of dried herbs indoors, one of the curious things people discovered with no idea what it was.

    kimishark:

    Sage roll. Wards off evil spirits. And smells nice

    peterdent234 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    I Know What It Is, A Coconut With 2 Pennies On It. But Why Did Someone Leave It In My Garden? Any Meaning?

    Fuzzy round object partially hidden in green plants outdoors with two coins placed on top, a curious discovery in nature.

    Plant_Mistress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    People Were Praying To This Unidentifiable Box They Brought To A Mountain Top. Seen In Sapiranga, Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil. What Is This?

    Two people walking on a grassy hill carrying a mysterious ornate box, one of 46 curious things people discovered.

    TreasureWench1622:

    It LOOKS like what the Arc of the Covenant is supposed to resemble

    Granularyvette Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tystrattonquirk avatar
    Ty Stratton-Quirk
    Ty Stratton-Quirk
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they start to open it, either get out of there, or close your eyes!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Of course, not everyone is into makeup, and that’s totally fine. But Sonali insists that learning about a few tools here and there can be fun, even if you’re not a beauty enthusiast. “At the very least, you’ll know what your friends or partner are talking about,” she smiled. “And who knows, you might even impress someone with your random makeup trivia!”

    Well, those are definitely some fascinating makeup tools! And just like them, these posts are equally intriguing. It’s honestly wholesome to see how the internet always seems to have an answer for just about anything. Which one of these made you the most curious? Share your thoughts with us!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Frog On A Magnetic Stand. Picked This Up In A Local Secondhand Shop In London. Have No Idea What It Is Used For Or If Part Of A Set But It Looked Cute

    Close-up of a decorative frog-shaped finial with a crown, one of the curious things people discovered and had no idea what it was.

    CarefulBranch609 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    I Found A Silver Medal Showing A Monkey, A Skull And A 120km Sign In An Old Romanian Farm. Any Idea What It Signifies?

    Hand holding a curious metal pendant featuring a monkey, skull, and 120 km marker, one of the curious things people discovered.

    KapiteinBlauwbaard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Local Library Has This Game And They Don't Know What It Is

    Wooden board game with colorful figurines and trees, one of the curious things people discovered with no idea what it was

    Ordinary_Leg_2175 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    What Is Showing Up On My Baby Monitor When I Am Taking A Photo With My Phone?

    Woman using a phone projecting dots on a baby sleeping in a crib, illustrating curious things people discovered.

    jcstan05:

    LiDAR.

    It's a function of newer phones to detect depth.

    magggalicious Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Found This Strange Ring At The Beach

    Metal ring with alphabet engravings and a small numbered window, one of the curious things people discovered unknown.

    cavepatchy:

    It's a decoder ring

    KingShabi69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    What Are These Women Holding In This Painting? They Look Like Purses, But There Looks To Be Rolled Up Paper Inside. This Is Also A French Painting If That Helps

    Two women in vintage dresses holding purses, showcasing curious things people discovered with no idea what they were.

    JimDixon:

    Elegant ladies of that era wouldn't want to carry an unwrapped newspaper, because the ink would rub off on their hands or clothes, more so then than now, I.think, and more so if the paper was "hot off the press."

    Another possibility would be ladies' magazines, which would have been popular and full of fashion illustrations.

    DiorDiorDior Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Just Found This While Rummaging Through My Fathers Old Stuff

    Vintage brass optical instrument with lenses in a red velvet case, one of the curious things people discovered unknown.

    SpiritualPrize:

    The Camera Lucida, or Chambre Claire in French

    This is a device designed to assist in making enlarged or reduced drawings from originals or even straight from a real scene. The designer looks at the tip of the pencil on the paper and sees, simultaneously and in the same place, an image of what is in front of him. His job, then, is to draw the contours just by following this double image.

    shark9994 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Piece Of Wood With 4 Bottle Caps Nailed To It, With What Looks Like Cork Seals In Them. Found Up In The Walls Of My Garage

    Old wooden tool with four circular saw blade inserts, one of the curious things people discovered and had no idea what they were.

    Orcacub:

    DIY fish scaler. Cork under bottle caps was a factory thing back in the early days of bottle caps- before plastic liners/seals were under there. The cork here is likely just an artifact of the caps themselves, not a design element of the scaler. I bet if you dig around under the caps in the nooks and crannies -like between the wood and the caps - you will find old fish scales.

    LiftedMinivan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    My Mother Had This As A Self Defense Weapon, I Think It’s A S*x Toy. Any Idea?

    Old worn wooden tool with engraved patterns and a hole, unidentified curious thing discovered by someone.

    DecadentEx:

    It's a weapon called a Boston leather sap - sometimes called a "blackjack".

    moldedshoulders Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    What Is This Waxy Yellow Substance With A Coil In It, Found In A Smashed Glass Bottle? The Smell Of It Made Me Dizzy - Very Chemically

    Curious thing discovered inside broken glass, with a coiled metal spring around yellow object, held by gloved hand.

    papagiorgio2018:

    It's a broken lava lamp...well, a part of it anyway.

    Affectionate_Cash363 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    This Sign Hanging In The Window Of A Local Antique Shop

    Curious vintage star-shaped display with symbols and text, a curious thing people discovered without knowing its purpose.

    Thistle__Kilya:

    Order of the Eastern Star, it’s a branch of Mason. Women are allowed in this one but only under special elite conditions. Also called the OES. I have some teacups from them with this star, it’s an adorable set.

    GoCartMozart1980 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    My Family Lives Out In The Sticks And Found This By Their House

    White tied cloth bundle lying on dry grass with flies, one of the curious things people discovered with no idea what it was.

    cybersomnia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Sticker I Found In Public

    Sticker showing a mysterious purple face with black shapes, one of 46 curious things people discovered and didn't know what they were.

    EssEyeOhFour Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mike1dog avatar
    Michael Vickery
    Michael Vickery
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's Murderface from the fictional band Dethklok, from the show Metalocalypse.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    In Closet. Likely Placed There By Cats. What Is It ?

    Hand holding a mysterious root with multiple offshoots, one of the curious things people discovered and had no idea what it was.

    meadowmbell:

    It was a potato…

    The_UndergroundMan11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    What Are Those Sneakers?

    Person wearing sneakers standing on a floor with broken soles, a curious thing people discovered with no idea what they were.

    ik_085 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    What Was This Old Desk Used For ? My Wife And I Have Been Making Guesses But Have No Idea

    Antique wooden desk with hidden extendable armrests, one of the curious things people discovered and had no idea what they were.

    chivesngarlic:

    Dr here. Definitely an obgyn table. Instruments and other medical supplies are stored in the drawers for easy access.

    thepolishking1200 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    My Wife Got Payed And One $20note Has This Symbol Any Idea What That Is

    Close-up of a curious thing discovered on a 20 dollar bill, highlighted with a red circle, showing hidden details.

    ZuluTurtle:

    Chop mark

    Lonewolf-214 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    What Is This Charging Socket In The Back Window Of This Ambulance

    Close-up of an NHS ambulance side panel with a mysterious yellow device attached, a curious thing people discovered.

    SpiritualPrize:

    Kussmaul Auto Eject

    The Auto Eject WP is a power input connector designed to be mounted in the side of a vehicle to permit connecting 120 Volt AC shoreline. It comes with a weatherproof cover. The cover is spring loaded to close, preventing water from entering when the shoreline is not connected. A solenoid wired to the vehicle’s starter, is energized when the engine is cranked.

    This instantaneously drives the plug from the receptacle.

    This simple, reliable device, eliminates forever the broken cables which result when drivers forget to remove the shoreline before driving away.

    spindledick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Found In The Seem Of My Work T Shirt Sewn In

    Close-up of a tiny black square object next to a fingertip showing size in curious things people discovered.

    faerle:

    I would guess a weight to keep that part of the shirt from flipping up at the hem after wash

    -NoStarAsylum- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!