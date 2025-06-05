Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Tells SIL Her Eating Ice Cream Every Night Complicates Her Parenting, Gets Mad After Hearing ‘No’
Young woman eating ice cream cone late at night from fridge, highlighting mom tells SIL eating ice cream complicates parenting.
Mom Tells SIL Her Eating Ice Cream Every Night Complicates Her Parenting, Gets Mad After Hearing ‘No’

We are all human, and of course, we all have our little weaknesses. Some people like to get stuck in their smartphones watching silly yet amusing shorts, some love sweets in the evenings, some neglect chores in favor of video games… Little weaknesses that actually make us human. Ordinary, not perfect, real.

The heroine of today’s story, the user u/StudentNaive3292, also has such a small and completely harmless habit. However, as someone wise once said, our freedom ends where the freedom of another person begins – and the author recently had the chance to test this concept on her own experience.

More info: Reddit

    The author of the post has a small personal weakness – she loves to eat a small cone of ice cream before going to bed

    In fact, it’s a long-term habit, so the author won’t give it up under any circumstances

    Recently, the author’s brother and wife, along with their daughter, came over to stay at her house for a while

    The niece saw the author eating ice cream several times and wanted the same for herself

    So the mom asked the author to quit this habit for a few days – but received a flat-out ‘No’

    The story we’re going to tell you today happened at the house of the Original Poster (OP), when her brother, with his wife and daughter, came over to visit her. It so happened that our heroine has one little weakness – almost every evening, she eats a small cone of ice cream. Just as a tiny treat and gratitude to herself for a well-spent day.

    When the guests were in the house, the author usually carried out this ritual in the kitchen, while the brother and his family gathered in the living room around the TV. But it so happened that the niece saw her aunt eating ice cream several times, and surely asked herself a very reasonable question: if one can do it, then why not the other?

    It was precisely about this that the original poster had an argument with her sister-in-law. She, assuring the author that her habit undermined her parenting, asked her to stop doing it. At least while they were guests in her house. But the habit was already, as they say, second nature for our heroine, so she flatly refused.

    Moreover, the OP rather sarcastically asked her sister-in-law why she can’t refuse, for example, a glass of wine in the evening. She left offended, but later, the brother called out our heroine for being unreasonable. The author simply doesn’t want to deprive herself of this small pleasure – even for the sake of being a decent auntie…

    Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    On the one hand, it’s true that children’s habits are formed precisely under the influence of what they see others do – in particular, adult relatives. So if the mother has repeatedly told this girl that eating ice cream in the evening is not very good and correct, then the sight of the aunt eagerly devouring the delicacy before bed doesn’t really fit into this behavioral pattern.

    On the other hand, a person is free to do as they please at their home, and one small cone of ice cream is not something that can be sacrificed. Even since developing healthy eating habits in kids is a rather difficult thing. Especially considering that children have a natural preference for sweet tastes. A preference that decreases (and not in everyone) only in adulthood.

    Experts say that parents and family members should be true role models for a child in developing healthy eating patterns. “You are the most important influence on your child, so lead by example by establishing your own healthy eating habits,” this dedicated article on Nationwide Children’s claims. However, this still doesn’t mean that adults should give in to their little treats either…

    People in the comments massively supported the original poster, arguing that she’s an adult who is at home, so there is absolutely no need to give in to other people’s demands. After all, it’s also part of the parenting process. “A kid needs to learn sometimes people have things they can’t have, especially adults,” someone concluded quite wisely. So do you, our dear readers, share these viewpoints too?

    Most commenters supported the author in her decision, claiming that teaching the kid about not always having what they want is also part of the parenting process

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    10 minutes ago

    That child is going to see a lot of things she "shouldn't" do in her lifetime. It's a life skill to learn that sometimes you don't get what you want and other people do. "That's what your aunt does - not what we do."

