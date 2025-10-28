I Turn My Sketches Into Bookmarks, Stickers, And Notepads That Make People Happy

ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I'm Kelly, and I draw things! I started making products with my art on them because I wanted to have cute illustrated items that were actually functional, so everything has a purpose. Over time, my art has evolved to include a lot of bookish and cat-themed pieces — but always with a cute touch. I've included images of some of my favorites that people are starting to pick up for the holidays.

I hope these little pieces bring a bit of happiness to your day.

More info: kellylatham.com

RELATED:

    Bookish Bookmarks

    Bookish Bookmarks – I put all my best-selling, book-themed bookmarks in one place. They also happen to include a lot of my favorites. Funny how drawing what you love can work out.

    Bookshelf Bookmark

    Bookshelf Bookmark – This was the first bookmark I ever created, and it started me down a path that completely changed my life! It basically launched my store. Do you see the tiny eyes? That’s my favorite part.

    Cat Flowers Field

    Cat Flowers Bookmark – A happy cat and cheerful colors.

    Cozy Cat Sticker

    Cozy Books Sticker – A fun, cute design for the season to bring a little extra warmth.

    Mushroom Daily Planner Notepad

    Mushroom Notepad – A daily planner to make task and time management more fun.

    Fantasy stickers and bookmarks – storytime quest bundle.

    Storytime Quest Bundle – Fantasy bookmarks and stickers for fellow adventurers.

