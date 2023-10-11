ADVERTISEMENT

I did something a bit crazy…

After graduating from university, I decided to move from Canada all the way to Australia to fulfill my dream of surfing on the Gold Coast.

I delivered a custom surfboard to convince Billabong to sponsor a book I’m writing called Changing Tides. It’s a reflection on life, sharing lessons I’ve learned from surfing life’s waves and surviving a stroke at 18.

A portion of my book profits will be going to The Stroke Foundation to support stroke survivor recovery. You can follow my journey on Instagram.

Gold Coast, Australia

Project Surfboard in Action

Collaborating with Local Businesses

North Burleigh Heads Lookout, Australia During Sunset

Local Gold Coast Surfer Signing My Board

Collaboration with Local Surfers at Burleigh Surf Club, Gold Coast

The Famous Signed Custom Surfboard en Route to Billabong

The Billabong Headquarters, Gold Coast, Australia

Surfing in the Gold Coast, Australia