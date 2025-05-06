Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Transformed Self-Discovery Into Breathtaking Masterpieces
Abstract paintings combining self-discovery themes with swans and floral elements in breathtaking masterpieces.
User submission
Art

I Transformed Self-Discovery Into Breathtaking Masterpieces

faithkujala Faith Kujala
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

10

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

I didn’t grow up knowing this would be my path. Like a lot of us, I moved through seasons of uncertainty, of feeling too much and not enough all at once. But art found me in the in-between. It became a space where I could put all the quiet questions, the soft ache of growth, the joy of becoming. Over time, it turned into something more: a practice of healing, reflection, and choosing myself again and again.

My work is deeply inspired by transformation—the way we bloom slowly, in our own time. Through abstract figures, soft textures, and cozy, emotional palettes, I try to capture that delicate tension between softness and strength. My paintings aren’t just about how something looks; they’re about how it feels. I want you to see a piece and feel comforted, seen, maybe even a little braver than before.

I like to think of art as a cozy corner for the soul. Even when life’s a bit of a beautiful mess, we’re still blooming – we're still growing.

Now, at 23, I’m so grateful to share this journey—with collectors, with wanderers, with anyone who’s navigating their own becoming. Whether it’s an original piece, a fine art print, or just a moment you spent connecting with the work, thank you for being here. You are a part of this story, too.

More info: faithkujala.com | Instagram

RELATED:

    I Transformed Self-Discovery Into Breathtaking Masterpieces

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Transformed Self-Discovery Into Breathtaking Masterpieces

    I Transformed Self-Discovery Into Breathtaking Masterpieces

    I Transformed Self-Discovery Into Breathtaking Masterpieces

    I Transformed Self-Discovery Into Breathtaking Masterpieces

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Transformed Self-Discovery Into Breathtaking Masterpieces

    I Transformed Self-Discovery Into Breathtaking Masterpieces

    I Transformed Self-Discovery Into Breathtaking Masterpieces

    I Transformed Self-Discovery Into Breathtaking Masterpieces

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Transformed Self-Discovery Into Breathtaking Masterpieces

    I Transformed Self-Discovery Into Breathtaking Masterpieces

    I Transformed Self-Discovery Into Breathtaking Masterpieces

    I Transformed Self-Discovery Into Breathtaking Masterpieces

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    10

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    10

    Open list comments

    0

    Faith Kujala

    Faith Kujala

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Faith Kujala

    Faith Kujala

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Ieva Midveryte

    Ieva Midveryte

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

    Read less »
    Ieva Midveryte

    Ieva Midveryte

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Art
    Homepage
    Trending
    Art
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Art Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda