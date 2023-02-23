As someone who has been involved in photography for several decades, I have had the opportunity to visit many locations and photograph numerous events, but one of the most interesting events I have ever photographed is "Poklade" in the town of Lozovik (central Serbia).

This is an ancient custom dating back to the pre-Christian period, and a group of enthusiasts, in collaboration with experts (ethnologists, etc.), decided about two decades ago to reconstruct the custom and masks that were used centuries ago as accurately and authentically as possible, based on historical data and with the help of experts from various fields. In addition to the reconstruction of masks, they were able to demonstrate their use in the actual custom on the field. This effectively set up an interactive open-air museum, and everyone can come, see, and participate in the event. It is particularly interesting for children and younger generations. This quickly resonated in Serbia and in other countries, so today, after almost two decades, photographs and reports have gone around the world, and more and more people are coming from all over to see it.

Here's what one of the experts had to say about this custom:

Serbian “POKLADE” is a folk custom that is captured and perceived to the present day. Poklade is held on the last Sunday before Easter Lent. During that day, all young and old are dressed in animal attire to frighten the spirits of household thresholds of all who live in the local community. In addition to games, songs, jumping through the fire, drinks, and fatty/greasy foods, people are preparing for the upcoming lent: a special time of prayer, penance, and sacrifice, a time of calm, well-being, and good works that last 40 days until the Easter. On the same occasion, the youth coated in animal clothing with ritual masks in addition to expelling demons from neighborly yards, collect the eggs that will be specially colored for Easter.

