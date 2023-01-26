Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Took Pictures Of Kids Dressed Up As Adults For A Photography Series “Growing Up Together”
I Took Pictures Of Kids Dressed Up As Adults For A Photography Series “Growing Up Together”

Sonal Dhingra
Community member

“Growing Up Together” is a photography series that captures the journey of two childhood friends as they dress up and pose as a couple, depicting different stages of their lives together. From young love to old age, the series is a heartwarming and nostalgic look at the journey of a couple.

The poses are inspired by the normal daily life stages of a couple, making the series relatable and emotional. The use of childhood friends adds a unique and personal touch to the series, making the photographs all the more special. Overall, “Growing Up Together” is a beautiful and touching series that captures the essence of love and friendship through the lens of a camera.

More info: Facebook

