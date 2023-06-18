Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano
Felix Balcazar
Community member

The Peruvian Horse is a breed of light saddle horse known for its smooth ride. It is distinguished by a natural, four-beat, lateral gait called the paso llano.

These pictures were taken in 2015, from one of our trips to Peru, all 6 brothers and sisters went to this place in the south of Lima ( Alameda Mamacona Pachacamac, Cercado de Lima 15841, Peru).

Getting ready

Getting ready

Beautiful horse

Another one

Showing el Paso

Showing el Paso

Waiting for the judges

With its Chalan

Chalan, the title given to a Peruvian Paso horse rider

Typically, the best horse rider in a Peruvian town or village. A Chalan must earn this title.

Chalan, the title given to a Peruvian Paso horse rider

Dancing the Marinera

Dancing the Marinera

Big finale

Big finale

Posing after the dance

Yes! We bought hats

Yes! We bought hats

Also on Bored Panda