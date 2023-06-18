I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano
The Peruvian Horse is a breed of light saddle horse known for its smooth ride. It is distinguished by a natural, four-beat, lateral gait called the paso llano.
These pictures were taken in 2015, from one of our trips to Peru, all 6 brothers and sisters went to this place in the south of Lima ( Alameda Mamacona Pachacamac, Cercado de Lima 15841, Peru).
Getting ready
Getting ready
Beautiful horse
Another one
Showing el Paso
Showing el Paso
Waiting for the judges
With its Chalan
Chalan, the title given to a Peruvian Paso horse rider
Typically, the best horse rider in a Peruvian town or village. A Chalan must earn this title.