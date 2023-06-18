I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

The Peruvian Horse is a breed of light saddle horse known for its smooth ride. It is distinguished by a natural, four-beat, lateral gait called the paso llano.

These pictures were taken in 2015, from one of our trips to Peru, all 6 brothers and sisters went to this place in the south of Lima ( Alameda Mamacona Pachacamac, Cercado de Lima 15841, Peru).

Getting ready

Beautiful horse

Another one

Showing el Paso

Waiting for the judges

With its Chalan

Chalan, the title given to a Peruvian Paso horse rider

Typically, the best horse rider in a Peruvian town or village. A Chalan must earn this title.

Dancing the Marinera

Dancing the Marinera

Posing after the dance

Yes! We bought hats

