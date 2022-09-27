Monopoli is a beautiful town and municipality in Italy, in the metropolitan city of Bari and region of Apulia. For me Monopoli, the birthplace of my mother and my grandparents, is a city of sea and sun, of love, of memories. I go to Monopoli every summer for a while, and I always have mixed feelings.

Walking through the streets of Monopoli awakens in me memories long covered by the sheet of the past, but never erased from memory. However, the Monopoli that I live in now, every summer, is so different that in some moments I find it hard to believe that it is the same place, the same streets, the same stones, the same sea. Yet the faces are the same, perhaps the hair is less and a little grayer, but the laughter, the hugs, and the stories of friends are constantly there to remind me of that magical time when our anxieties were so naïve as to awaken now a vague tenderness.

