I Spent 4 Years Photographing This Tree

When the pandemic started, I had already moved to this place. The pandemic began two weeks after I moved. During that time, we all know it was a difficult period for everyone. For me, it was a little easier because I noticed a tree right in front of my house.

This tree became like a friend to me. I talked to it for hours, watched it for days. It grew, it bloomed, and when fall came, it withered. It seemed to have died, but year after year, it revived from the ashes of life and came back to life again.

This winter, when I was fortunate enough to finish this series about my friend (the tree), it suddenly started to snow unexpectedly. It felt like the final touch, like the last piece of fruit on the cake.

Now, I still feel a bond with this tree because we spent four years together on this planet. Who knows, maybe the tree still has the desire to stand in front of the camera.

