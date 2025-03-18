I Paint Flowers To Wake Up Trees And Plants After Winter (10 Pics)

And now to talk about the paintings below. I painted one of them recently with oil on canvas.

This year we had a very strange spring, with warm weather almost like early summer. I couldn't believe that everything could change overnight. Just yesterday I was wearing winter clothes and now I'm wearing a T-shirt and moccasins. Warm days have come and it's been like this for a week now, but the trees around me have no sprouts or buds, no grass or plants, and it all looks like the Apocalypse. It seemed that there was not enough war and other troubles. Everyone wants changes for the better. And at this time, nature has not abandoned us after the cold winter.

I have already prepared my art equipment to go out and paint outside, but there is no inspiring spring mood there. So I started painting flowers at home to speed up spring.

I have created this selection of paintings in different years and I am happy to share with you my interpretation of painting.

Please write, maybe some of them will interest you and you will want to have them in your interior.

Also write any comments, because it is important for an artist to know that his work is not in vain.