My name is Rachel Austin. I’m an artist based in Gloucestershire. Recently I thought it would be fun to create some felted bee ornaments posed in human-like ways. I hope they make you smile.

If you are a craft lover, and would like to give needle felting a go, I have several how-to books available on Amazon! Thanks for reading!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Protest Bee

Protest Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#2

Book Lover Bee

Book Lover Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#3

Shaman Bee

Shaman Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#4

Business Bee

Business Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#5

Soldier Bee

Soldier Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#6

Hairdresser Bee

Hairdresser Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#7

Painter Bee

Painter Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#8

Mummy Bee

Mummy Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#9

Waiter Bee

Waiter Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#10

Gardening Bee

Gardening Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#11

Ice Skater Bee

Ice Skater Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#12

Spring Flower Bee

Spring Flower Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#13

Ballerina Bee

Ballerina Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#14

Sailor Bee

Sailor Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#15

Postman Bee

Postman Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#16

Baker Bee

Baker Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#17

Wicked Queen Bee

Wicked Queen Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#18

Travel Bee

Travel Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#19

Florist Bee

Florist Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#20

Aviator Bee

Aviator Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Knitting Bee

Knitting Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#22

Clown Bee

Clown Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#23

Dining Bees

Dining Bees

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#24

Builder Bee

Builder Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#25

Artist Bee

Artist Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#26

Shower Time Bee

Shower Time Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#27

Chef Bee

Chef Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#28

Mothers Day Bee

Mothers Day Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#29

Wedding Cake Topper Bees

Wedding Cake Topper Bees

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
#30

Rainbow Bee

Rainbow Bee

Report

1point
Rachel Austin
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!