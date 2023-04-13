I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)
My name is Rachel Austin. I’m an artist based in Gloucestershire. Recently I thought it would be fun to create some felted bee ornaments posed in human-like ways. I hope they make you smile.
If you are a craft lover, and would like to give needle felting a go, I have several how-to books available on Amazon! Thanks for reading!
This post may include affiliate links.
Great work, i love all of them :)
Thank you! 😊 🐝🌸💖
Great work, i love all of them :)
Thank you! 😊 🐝🌸💖