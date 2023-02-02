Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Make Empowering Pins For Chronic Warriors (4 Pics)
11points
User submission
Design5 hours ago

I Make Empowering Pins For Chronic Warriors (4 Pics)

Abi Stevens
Community member

I’ve designed more enamel pins for fellow Chronic Warriors and the disabled community!

The designs are inspired by the spoonie community online (a spoonie is a chronically ill person whose energy levels and activities are limited by their condition/s). The community helped me to adjust to my own new reality, accept my situation and adapt.

The response to my illustrations about migraines and chronic illnesses online helped me feel accepted for who I am and be kinder to myself so I became determined to use my art to give back to the community; to provide them with that same sense of acceptance and personal agency.

I hope my colourful and striking pin designs will serve as reminders of what people have already overcome and that there is a whole community out there who understand and support them.

My Kickstarter campaign is running until the 7th of March! You can also find my existing Chronic Warrior designs in my shop on Etsy.

More info: kickstarter.com | Etsy

Some of the Pin Designs for my new Kickstarter campaign

I Make Empowering Pins For Chronic Warriors (4 Pics)

My illustrations are my way of fighting back against a socio-political system that tells us our limited capacity to work is not ‘enough’; that our worth is determined by our productivity and our personal conditions open to doubt and scrutiny. These measures devalue human life and lead to the dismissal of disabled lives by politicians and the general public, as during the ongoing Covid pandemic.

A poster for the campaign featuring 8 pin designs I plan to fund!

I Make Empowering Pins For Chronic Warriors (4 Pics)

My pin designs will be added to my existing Chronic Warrior collection and feature phrases such as ‘Endometriosis Warrior’, ‘Diabetic Warrior’, and ‘I Hate My Guts’ (my favourite from the new collection, which features intestines morphing into a snake and the titular phrase written on the large intestine).

A mock-up of one of the new pins in its new colors

I Make Empowering Pins For Chronic Warriors (4 Pics)

I Hate My Guts’ is designed for everyone living with conditions such as IBS, IBD, Crohn’s, or who uses a stoma, in honor of our ongoing struggle with our own organs! I’ve long been fighting against my own digestive system and a sense of humor about these things is an essential survival tactic!

A mock-up of the new color-way for my sold out Migraine Warrior pin

I Make Empowering Pins For Chronic Warriors (4 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Abi Stevens
Abi Stevens
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda