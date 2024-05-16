I Made A Mystic Jungle Forest Flowers Door Art: A Portal To Another World With Preserved Moss (11 Pics)
I’m a Nottingham-based artist who has been painting since I was little. I love it!
When I was a little girl, one of my favorite movie genres was fantasy. Naturally, I believed in fairies and the “fantasy fairyland” dragon wall art. I dream of living in a simple little house by a lake in a deep forest!
I was obsessed with fantasy movies, especially the idea of princesses, princes, fairies, magic, witches, castles, and true love. I created this artwork: a fairy castle forest-inspired wall art with preserved moss, resin, and hydrangeas.
A magical Castle artwork
Fairy portal to another world…
Fantasy castle
Preserved hydrangeas
A portal to another world
Enchanted forest art
Mermaid art with dolphins
Mermaid tail
Resin waves
