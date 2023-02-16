Very happy to share with you a brand new figurine in my assortment, namely a glass figurine of a dog in the form of a balloon!

This glass balloon dog figurine is a unique and colorful addition to any space. Figurine is made of solid glass, making it a perfect accessory to brighten any room or desk.

The beauty of this glass figurine lies in its whimsical design. Its bright color bring a sense of joy and lightness to any space. Not only is it visually pleasing, but it also serves as a reminder that life can be filled with joy and happiness.

It is a perfect gift for any animal lover or for anyone who appreciates the beauty of this unique art form. Whether you are looking to brighten up a room or simply show someone you care, this glass figurine of a dog is sure to make a lasting impression.

More info: Etsy

#1

I Make Glass Balloon Dog Figurines (16 Pics)

Report

0points
Nikita Drachuk
POST
