I Made A Chain Pull Acrylic Pouring Experiment That Surprised Me

In this video, I will do two acrylic pouring experiments with Hide & Reveal String / Chain Pull. The results are interesting, but there were some challenges on the way.

Pillow: 1 part Titanium white, 2 parts Owatrol Floetrol, and water to consistency

Colors: Pouring medium – 1 part JoSonja varnish, 2 parts Owatrol Floetrol

Gold Yellow Hobain

Pebeo Iridescent Gold

Amsterdam Azo yellow medium, Red violet, and Oxide black

I mixed 1 part paint to 2 parts Owatrol Floetrol and water to a consistency

Cell activator: 3 parts Ambre art Cell activator to 1 part paint (Titanium white, turquoise green)

