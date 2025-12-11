I Made A Chain Pull Acrylic Pouring Experiment That Surprised Me
In this video, I will do two acrylic pouring experiments with Hide & Reveal String / Chain Pull. The results are interesting, but there were some challenges on the way.
Pillow: 1 part Titanium white, 2 parts Owatrol Floetrol, and water to consistency
Colors: Pouring medium – 1 part JoSonja varnish, 2 parts Owatrol Floetrol
Gold Yellow Hobain
Pebeo Iridescent Gold
Amsterdam Azo yellow medium, Red violet, and Oxide black
I mixed 1 part paint to 2 parts Owatrol Floetrol and water to a consistency
Cell activator: 3 parts Ambre art Cell activator to 1 part paint (Titanium white, turquoise green)
