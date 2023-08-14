I am Evel Carneiro Nogueira, a Brazilian graphic designer and a passionate enthusiast of "The Office."

Renowned as one of the most beloved and captivating comedy series of all time, "The Office" chronicles the daily escapades of the employees at Dunder Mifflin, a paper company. Within its walls, an assortment of comical, idiosyncratic, and occasionally exasperating individuals navigate their routines. Who can forget Jim's clever pranks, Dwight's eccentricities, the endearing saga of Pam and Jim's romance, Michael's unforgettable blunders, and Kevin's side-splitting jests?

Eager to channel my creative prowess, I embarked on a journey to visualize how the iconic characters of "The Office" might appear in an animated realm.

Take a peek at the result below!

Your appreciation for my work is greatly cherished.

