Hello, bored pandas! My name is Jenni Annie, and I have been a passive member of this community for a couple of years. This year I decided that I would share my drawings with the world, and have been sending my little creations out, to see if anyone would like them.

I would love it if y'all could take a look. If what you see makes you laugh, please consider finding me on insta or FB. You'll know me by my Mouze picture. Thanks!

#1

A Partridge With A Problem

#2

Two Turtle "Doves"

#3

Three French Hens

#4

Four Calling Birds With Cell Phone Issues

#5

Til Five Gold Rings

#6

Six Geese A-Laying

#7

Seven Swans A-Swimming

#8

Eight Maids A-Milking

#9

Nine Ladies, I Mean Stressballz Dancing

#10

Ten Lords A-Leaping For That First Prize Kiss

#11

Eleven Pipers Piping

#12

Twelve Drummers Drumming

