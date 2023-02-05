Hi! I'm Linda, and I love drawing down recipes I'm learning.

I love Chinese food. I'm Sichuanese American, and I grew up eating my Baba and Mama's cooking... And now I also love making these dishes for myself! But it wasn't always this way.

Actually, for most of my 20s, I struggled to feed myself on a consistent basis. After a long workday, even the thought of ordering out was exhausting. The thought of having to choose a recipe and go grocery shopping and meal prep and actually cook the meal was paralyzing.

It’s not that I didn’t know how to cook. Growing up in a Sichuanese household, I cooked with my family every day — and loved it! But despite that, I kept spending money on takeout or defaulting to cold cereal for dinner. I felt frustrated and ashamed: Why couldn’t I just start cooking?

This all changed last year when I started doodling the family recipes I was trying to learn.

To my joy, I realized that after drawing them down, I no longer struggled with remembering recipe steps (even ones I'm really familiar with)! In fact, drawing each ingredient out, and then arranging them lovingly onto one page, has not only helped me consistently cook for myself... But has changed my relationship with food - from something that sparked anxiety to one that now sparks joy:)

I would love to continue making more drawings, and more recipe card comics this year!

With your support, I'll be able to pay myself a living wage while doing so (and create some deliciously functional food art & recipe cards for your kitchens (and mine).

If you'd like to support my work by pre-ordering some recipe cards, you can back my Kickstarter below.

More info: kickstarter.com