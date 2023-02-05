Hi! I'm Linda, and I love drawing down recipes I'm learning.

I love Chinese food. I'm Sichuanese American, and I grew up eating my Baba and Mama's cooking... And now I also love making these dishes for myself! But it wasn't always this way.

Actually, for most of my 20s, I struggled to feed myself on a consistent basis. After a long workday, even the thought of ordering out was exhausting. The thought of having to choose a recipe and go grocery shopping and meal prep and actually cook the meal was paralyzing.

It’s not that I didn’t know how to cook. Growing up in a Sichuanese household, I cooked with my family every day — and loved it! But despite that, I kept spending money on takeout or defaulting to cold cereal for dinner. I felt frustrated and ashamed: Why couldn’t I just start cooking?

This all changed last year when I started doodling the family recipes I was trying to learn.

To my joy, I realized that after drawing them down, I no longer struggled with remembering recipe steps (even ones I'm really familiar with)! In fact, drawing each ingredient out, and then arranging them lovingly onto one page, has not only helped me consistently cook for myself... But has changed my relationship with food - from something that sparked anxiety to one that now sparks joy:)

I would love to continue making more drawings, and more recipe card comics this year!

With your support, I'll be able to pay myself a living wage while doing so (and create some deliciously functional food art & recipe cards for your kitchens (and mine).

If you'd like to support my work by pre-ordering some recipe cards, you can back my Kickstarter below.

More info: kickstarter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sichuan Starter Pack

Sichuan Starter Pack

Report

0points
Linda Yi
POST
#2

5 Minute Chili Oil 红油 (Hóng Yóu)

5 Minute Chili Oil 红油 (Hóng Yóu)

Report

0points
Linda Yi
POST
#3

Drizzle-On-Anything Panda Sauce

Drizzle-On-Anything Panda Sauce

Report

0points
Linda Yi
POST
#4

Cold Tossed Chicken 凉拌鸡 (Liángbàn Jī)

Cold Tossed Chicken 凉拌鸡 (Liángbàn Jī)

Report

0points
Linda Yi
POST
#5

Smacked Garlicky Cucumber 拍黄瓜 / 凉拌黄瓜 (Pāi Huángguā/ Liángbàn Huángguā)

Smacked Garlicky Cucumber 拍黄瓜 / 凉拌黄瓜 (Pāi Huángguā/ Liángbàn Huángguā)

Report

0points
Linda Yi
POST
#6

Tomato And Egg Stir-Fry 番茄鸡蛋 (Fānqié Jīdàn)

Tomato And Egg Stir-Fry 番茄鸡蛋 (Fānqié Jīdàn)

Report

0points
Linda Yi
POST
#7

Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐 (Má Pó Dòufu)

Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐 (Má Pó Dòufu)

Report

0points
Linda Yi
POST
#8

Cold Spicy Sesame Noodles 四川凉面 (Sìchuān Liáng Miàn)

Cold Spicy Sesame Noodles 四川凉面 (Sìchuān Liáng Miàn)

Report

0points
Linda Yi
POST
#9

Hand Torn Cabbage 手撕包菜 (Shǒu Sī Bāo Cài)

Hand Torn Cabbage 手撕包菜 (Shǒu Sī Bāo Cài)

Report

0points
Linda Yi
POST
#10

Century Egg And Pork Congee 皮蛋瘦肉粥（pídàn Shòu Ròu Zhōu）

Century Egg And Pork Congee 皮蛋瘦肉粥（pídàn Shòu Ròu Zhōu）

Report

0points
Linda Yi
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

DIY Hot Pot Party

DIY Hot Pot Party

Report

0points
Linda Yi
POST
#12

Dumplings X3 (饺子)

Dumplings X3 (饺子)

Report

0points
Linda Yi
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!