I'm a Swedish mother (yes, despite the "dad" humor) of two who grew up in a small French village where I felt I never quite fit in. My mother is a Tarot-reading Buddhist, and my father was a Russian aristocrat. When we moved to London, I learned to worship tea and the English language. How do I like my tea? Warm and bitter but surprisingly nice, just like myself.

After a BA in Product Design and ten years in the UK, I moved back to Stockholm to work as an interior designer. And now, on my Instagram account, it's my mission to make the world a little sillier, one ridiculous pun at a time. As I mentioned earlier, I love the amazing possibilities that the English language offers to word nerds like me. I do sometimes worry that I'll run out of puns, and then I remember that there are an estimated 170,000 words currently in use in the English language. So I should be all right. At least for a coming couple of years…

I've also been on Bored Panda previously, so if you'd like to check the older collection of my works, then make sure to click here.

More info: Instagram | surrealians.com | twitter.com

#1

Eye Shadow

#2

Usbee

#3

Cereal Killer

Take me to dinner first
Community Member
Or maybe someone is killing cereals out there

#4

Pepper Spray

#5

Sweat Pants

#6

Kit-Tea

#7

Goose Bumps

#8

Buffalo Bill

#9

Butt-Erfly

#10

Key Board

#11

Knight Owl

#12

Fish Fingers

Take me to dinner first
Community Member
Why is its left hand on the right side??????????????? Cursed

#13

Coconut Milk

#14

Sleeping Pill

#15

Peanut Butter Cup

#16

Knight Shift

#17

Super Glue

#18

Egg-Cercise

#19

Milk Man

#20

Star Fish

#21

Squeaky Clean

#22

Looking Sharp

#23

Snow White

#24

Fruit Cake

#25

Carry All

#26

Alley Cats

#27

Clown Fish

#28

Straight Face

#29

Green Fingers

#30

Bottle Cap

#31

Sharp Cheese

#32

Sharp Dresser

#33

Belly Laugh

#34

Fire Crackers

#35

Hare

#36

Water Shed

#37

It Sucks

#38

Sticky

#39

U-Kelele

#40

Straight Jacket

