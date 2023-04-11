I Draw Deceptively Simple Punny Doodles (40 New Pics)
I'm a Swedish mother (yes, despite the "dad" humor) of two who grew up in a small French village where I felt I never quite fit in. My mother is a Tarot-reading Buddhist, and my father was a Russian aristocrat. When we moved to London, I learned to worship tea and the English language. How do I like my tea? Warm and bitter but surprisingly nice, just like myself.
After a BA in Product Design and ten years in the UK, I moved back to Stockholm to work as an interior designer. And now, on my Instagram account, it's my mission to make the world a little sillier, one ridiculous pun at a time. As I mentioned earlier, I love the amazing possibilities that the English language offers to word nerds like me. I do sometimes worry that I'll run out of puns, and then I remember that there are an estimated 170,000 words currently in use in the English language. So I should be all right. At least for a coming couple of years…
Eye Shadow
Cereal Killer
Pepper Spray
Sweat Pants
Kit-Tea
Goose Bumps
Buffalo Bill
Butt-Erfly
Key Board
Knight Owl
Fish Fingers
Why is its left hand on the right side??????????????? Cursed