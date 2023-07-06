I Decided To Push Art To The Limits, And Here’s How To Do It

Hi, before we start! My name is Komii, and I am a multi-media artist, specializing in all things creative, Art, Music, Games, Clothes, everything! I made the brand called KOMIIWORLDTOUR, it is basically my home to all my creations, I love anime and I love bright colors so I used those two visuals to make something unique and awesome. Below, you can take a look at all the content I make!

Now if you are an artist and want to expand your art to different types of media I’ll teach you how!

Love what you do!

Of course! You must love to draw and make art first! Spending hours at a time sketching, or just doodling on just about anything you put your mind to, express your love through what you do, and let the heart sing as you flow on the canvas, you got to have a passion, if you don’t have a passion for art, it’s ok, maybe you will hit a spark, give it some time if you lost your passion, don’t force it back, take each day at a time!

Your mind is a playground

When you get an idea, literally just go for it, a lot of people have cool ideas but never follow through, they just think about it, then push it to the side, you must be willing to experiment, and let your ideas flourish, if you want to make art with food, do it! Want to design cars? Do it, always wanted to make a comic or a game. Do it, and when you do that, you let the mind play around in its playground of ideas, most of my ideas literally came from shower thoughts, I was like “I wanna make a game” so the next day when I wasn’t busy I just picked up a game development software, and went to make games. Obviously it’s not as easy as how I explained it, of course, you will need to learn the new skills you want to learn, but that’s why you have to LOVE WHAT YOU DO in the first place!

Go with the flow

Always go with the flow, don’t force yourself, if its too much, have some friends join in on your endeavors, family as well, but if you feel like you can do it all on your own, then go ahead, because anything is possible! Don’t beat yourself up if you try an idea and it fails, you keep going because eventually, you will have a killer idea, like Elon Musk and Tesla, You want to always go with the flow but you never want to give up, if you need to take a break, that is most certainly fine, we are all human after all! Remember to not rush things, all will be, when it is time for it to be.

Push through boundaries

Push through your boundaries, and discover new things that you didn’t know you could do! Learn new things as well! I pushed through my boundary when I began making music, I was always a doodler but not a tootler, I was always insecure about my sounds and music but I tried it anyway, my music was horrible, the mic was all bass boosted, my voice was louder than the beat and all, but I got help from friends and now I will be making bangers….well to some people lol. But I am satisfied where I am with the music. Push through your usual routine and try new things, if you suck at first keep trying, you have to give credit to yourself that you tried something new, seriously, a lot of people only look at the negative and not the positive

Have Fun!!!

You GOT to have fun, there is no way you can do all this and just HATE it, no, this is your hobby, your precious child, your life, you have to enjoy what you do, and you have to feel good creating! It’s so fun meeting other artist friends as well, the journey is so cool, all you have to do is give it a try!

More info: linktr.ee

Anime Poster

Komii New Tours promo poster

Anime Trailer

Komii New Tours is an original series, in the KomiiWorldTour universe. Mooni, being the only human left in a world full of unique creatures, she is seen as an outcast. She must prove that she can fit in society like everyone else.

Season 01 Episode 01 releases in 2023!

Comic Book

Image credits: www.webtoons.com

Komii New Tours is an original series, in the KomiiWorldTour universe. Mooni, being the only human left in a world full of unique creatures, called Monstars she is seen as an outcast. She must prove that she can fit in society like everyone else.

Video Game

Image credits: komiiworldgames.itch.io

KomiiWorld Adventure is a game based on the KomiiWorldTour brand, incorporating the unique and bright aesthetic of KomiiWorld into a playable and interactive experience. Create your own avatar, and explore the whimsical and quirky maps of KomiiWorld.

Music

Vibrant and cute art turned into a vibrant and cute rap song

Art

Clothes

Image credits: www.komiiworldtour.com

Cool clothes with cool characters

Toys

Image credits: www.komiiworldtour.com

Kawaii Model