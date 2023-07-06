Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Decided To Push Art To The Limits, And Here’s How To Do It
11points
User submission
Digital Art

I Decided To Push Art To The Limits, And Here’s How To Do It

KomiiWorld Tour
Community member

Hi, before we start! My name is Komii, and I am a multi-media artist, specializing in all things creative, Art, Music, Games, Clothes, everything! I made the brand called KOMIIWORLDTOUR, it is basically my home to all my creations, I love anime and I love bright colors so I used those two visuals to make something unique and awesome. Below, you can take a look at all the content I make!

Now if you are an artist and want to expand your art to different types of media I’ll teach you how!

Love what you do!

Of course! You must love to draw and make art first! Spending hours at a time sketching, or just doodling on just about anything you put your mind to, express your love through what you do, and let the heart sing as you flow on the canvas, you got to have a passion, if you don’t have a passion for art, it’s ok, maybe you will hit a spark, give it some time if you lost your passion, don’t force it back, take each day at a time!

Your mind is a playground

When you get an idea, literally just go for it, a lot of people have cool ideas but never follow through, they just think about it, then push it to the side, you must be willing to experiment, and let your ideas flourish, if you want to make art with food, do it! Want to design cars? Do it, always wanted to make a comic or a game. Do it, and when you do that, you let the mind play around in its playground of ideas, most of my ideas literally came from shower thoughts, I was like “I wanna make a game” so the next day when I wasn’t busy I just picked up a game development software, and went to make games. Obviously it’s not as easy as how I explained it, of course, you will need to learn the new skills you want to learn, but that’s why you have to LOVE WHAT YOU DO in the first place!

Go with the flow

Always go with the flow, don’t force yourself, if its too much, have some friends join in on your endeavors, family as well, but if you feel like you can do it all on your own, then go ahead, because anything is possible! Don’t beat yourself up if you try an idea and it fails, you keep going because eventually, you will have a killer idea, like Elon Musk and Tesla, You want to always go with the flow but you never want to give up, if you need to take a break, that is most certainly fine, we are all human after all! Remember to not rush things, all will be, when it is time for it to be.

Push through boundaries

Push through your boundaries, and discover new things that you didn’t know you could do! Learn new things as well! I pushed through my boundary when I began making music, I was always a doodler but not a tootler, I was always insecure about my sounds and music but I tried it anyway, my music was horrible, the mic was all bass boosted, my voice was louder than the beat and all, but I got help from friends and now I will be making bangers….well to some people lol. But I am satisfied where I am with the music. Push through your usual routine and try new things, if you suck at first keep trying, you have to give credit to yourself that you tried something new, seriously, a lot of people only look at the negative and not the positive

Have Fun!!!

You GOT to have fun, there is no way you can do all this and just HATE it, no, this is your hobby, your precious child, your life, you have to enjoy what you do, and you have to feel good creating! It’s so fun meeting other artist friends as well, the journey is so cool, all you have to do is give it a try!

More info: linktr.ee

Anime Poster

I Decided To Push Art To The Limits, And Here's How To Do It

Komii New Tours promo poster

Anime Trailer

Komii New Tours is an original series, in the KomiiWorldTour universe. Mooni, being the only human left in a world full of unique creatures, she is seen as an outcast. She must prove that she can fit in society like everyone else.
Season 01 Episode 01 releases in 2023!

Comic Book

I Decided To Push Art To The Limits, And Here's How To Do It

Image credits: www.webtoons.com

Komii New Tours is an original series, in the KomiiWorldTour universe. Mooni, being the only human left in a world full of unique creatures, called Monstars she is seen as an outcast. She must prove that she can fit in society like everyone else.

Video Game

I Decided To Push Art To The Limits, And Here's How To Do It

Image credits: komiiworldgames.itch.io

KomiiWorld Adventure is a game based on the KomiiWorldTour brand, incorporating the unique and bright aesthetic of KomiiWorld into a playable and interactive experience. Create your own avatar, and explore the whimsical and quirky maps of KomiiWorld.

Music

Vibrant and cute art turned into a vibrant and cute rap song

Art

I Decided To Push Art To The Limits, And Here's How To Do It

Clothes

I Decided To Push Art To The Limits, And Here's How To Do It

Image credits: www.komiiworldtour.com

Cool clothes with cool characters

Toys

I Decided To Push Art To The Limits, And Here's How To Do It

Image credits: www.komiiworldtour.com

Kawaii Model

I Decided To Push Art To The Limits, And Here's How To Do It

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
KomiiWorld Tour
KomiiWorld Tour
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Digital Art
Homepage
Trending
Digital Art
Homepage
Next in Digital Art
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda