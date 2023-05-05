Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Created Mood Boards For Celebrity Homes
Martha Dos Santos
Community member

I’d like to share a bit about myself.

I am originally from Venezuela but I have had the opportunity to live in Puerto Rico, I finished my Senior year of High School in Minnesota then I moved to Tampa to go to college where I studied Chemical Engineering. After graduation, I moved to Miami to work in the cement industry. After almost three years, I quit my job and left Miami and everything behind to move to Paris (France) to learn French. Ouu la la!!

I met my husband and in 2010 I decided to move back to France for real. I worked as a Process Engineer in the Oil & Gas industry from 2012 to about 2020. Then the pandemic arrived and I realized I was no longer happy working as an engineer (it never was my passion, to be honest).

During the first lockdown I learned how to draw and paint using watercolors (besides making pasta from scratch) and I loved it! I didn’t know I had a “creative” side to me and I started to think about changing careers because in my head I was DONE with engineering.

I decided to become an Interior Designer because I love playing with volumes within the space of a room and how to make it more functional, I guess that is the engineering side of me, but also because it is a beautiful and creative career. Choosing what type of materials, textiles, colors, etc. I absolutely love it. Changing careers is the second best decision of my life – the first one was moving to Paris to learn French (wink).

I would love to share with you a few of my works as an Interior Designer. I created a series on my website of how I decorate using different styles and even how I would decorate celebrities’ homes like Lizzo or the “Man of the Hour” – Pedro Pascal.

Everything starts by getting inspired, for the Lizzo design board I was listening to her music and I thought that it’ll be fun to decorate her living room. I watched a few of her shows and interviews on YouTube and from that, I started imagining how to put everything together (colors, materials, furniture) that she’d like.

For the “Glam Style” mood board and design board, I imagined what Jennifer Lopez’s home would look like, and for Pedro Pascal, well I fell into the trap of his charm, I watched interview videos and listened to a podcast where he talks about art.

I hope you enjoy these mood boards and design boards as much as I do creating and sharing them.

Which one is your favorite?

More info: martipdecodesign.com | Instagram

The Amazing Lizzo – Inspiration Moodboard

I love Lizzo and her personality. The message she sends in her songs is great and I am here for it! She portrays so much confidence that it is contagious.

Source photos: Pari Dukovic.

Lizzo’s Home – Design board

I Created Mood Boards For Celebrity Homes

She has such a fun personality that made me think about adding a lot of color and fun shapes to the design of this board. If one day she sees this, I hope she loves it!

Sofa: Rima – Popus Editions (Fanny Gicquel)
Bookcase: Gaou – Margaux Keller
Coffee table: Iridescent Coffee Table – Burak
Chairs: Fauteuil Togo (Ligne Roset) – Michel Ducaroy
Light fixture: Flowerpot – Andtradition
Rug: Orange Twist – Color Therapies
Wall art: Pat McKinney
Decoration: Disco ball (Malibu) by Kelly Wearstler
Lamp: Grace – Uto Balmoral

Pedro Pascal – Dreamy Pedrito

I Created Mood Boards For Celebrity Homes

Bueno, qué se puede hacer con Pedrito? He’s so dreamy and his personality is amazing. I had to make a post about him. Sorry, not sorry.

Source photos: Beau Grealy, Doug Inglish, Abi, Rachel Korinek.

Masculine and Sweet – Pedro Pascal’s Living Room

I Created Mood Boards For Celebrity Homes

This is how I imagined Pedro Pascal’s living room. Using warm colors and materials that give a feeling of comfort and relaxation. It is very masculine but with a few curvy lines to add a touch of femininity to the design as a whole.

Sofa: Winsen – Drawer (La Redoute)
Coffee Table: Terrel – High Fashion Home
Chairs: Radar Rotating – Carlos Motta & The Chieftain Chair – Finn Juhl
Light Fixture: Levity Bow – Graypants
Floor Lamp: Margin – New Works (John Astbury)
Rug: Labyrinthe Boucle – Pierre Frey
Wall Art: Henri Rousseau, The Dream 1910
Side Table: Saron Global Bazaar Antique Brass Side Table – Kathy Kuo Home

Moodboard Inspired by Barbie

I Created Mood Boards For Celebrity Homes

Barbie was so important to me when I was a little girl and so I wanted to portray some kind of inspiration based on her.

Source photos for the mood board: Tom Dixon, Grace & Co Jewellery, Designs by Sabina, Veronica Toppino, Daniel Simon/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, David Weimann

Barbie’s Living Room Design Board

I Created Mood Boards For Celebrity Homes

This is how I would imagine either a living room inspired by Barbie or even Barbie hanging out here.

Sofa: “Lithos” – Mavimatt
Armchairs: “Arp Chair” – Dmitry & Co
Coffee tables: “Orlando Contemporary Crystal Table” – Reflections Copenhagen
Ceiling Light: “Gervasoni” – Paola Navone
Console: “Orbit” – Alexia Mintsouli x Alex Mint
Mirror: “Soufflé Mirror” – Luca Nichetto x La Manufacture
Rug: “Glow” – Dinosaur Designs
Wall Art: I drew and painted this based on “The Girl with the Pearl Earring” by Johannes Vermeer

Moodboard for a Glam Style Design

I Created Mood Boards For Celebrity Homes

This image is inspired by everything glamour and the Art Déco and Hollywood Regency period. Look how gorgeous Ariana DeBose looks here!

Source photos: Schiaparelli, Desenio, Apartment Therapy, Pinterest

Glam Style – Living Room Design Board

I Created Mood Boards For Celebrity Homes

This living room is so fancy yet cozy. There is a lof of golden metallics but the warmth of the wood marries so well with the rest of the board.

Sofa: Candelaria Contemporary Sofa – AD HOC
Sideboard: Refus Sideboard by HOMMÉS Studio
Coffee table: JINYE Coffee Table – Studio MVW
Chairs: AM.PM Fauteuil Noyer Massif & Bouclette, Izag by La Redoute
Light fixture: Strada Large Linear Chandelier – Kelly Wearstler
Rug: Tapis Abstrait – Maison Sarah Lavoine
Wall art: My version of Gustav Klimt’s “The Kiss”

Design Moodboard – Punk Style

I Created Mood Boards For Celebrity Homes

This mood board represents everything punk from the attitude to the colors and music.

Source photos: Derek Ridgers, Josh Olins, Pinterest.

Decorating a Living Room with a Punk Style

I Created Mood Boards For Celebrity Homes

For this design board, I imagined a person that feels free in her or his style and it is not afraid to show it.

Sofa: Forte Black Leather Sofa – CB2
Coffee Table: Table Inox – Studio Vit
Chair: Helma – AM.PM
Colorful Lounge Chair: Togo – Lignet Roset
Light Fixture: Cerine Triple Elongated Chandelier – Trueing
Rug: Moderno – Rugvista
Wall Mirror: Oval Mirror – H&M
Side Board: Laulu Cabinet with Matti Kennel – Made by Choice

