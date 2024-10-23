ADVERTISEMENT

Calling all collectors and paper doll fans! I've been crafting paper dolls since childhood, and just in time for the election, I’ve created a special edition Kamala Harris paper doll, ready to print and bring to life. Head over to my Etsy shop, DressedAndReady, to download yours today!

More info: Etsy

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Our Next President!

Our Next President!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Sarah
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Pops Of Color!

Pops Of Color!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Sarah
Add photo comments
POST
#3

So Classy!

So Classy!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Sarah
Add photo comments
POST
#4

The Famous Tan Suit And Converse Shoes

The Famous Tan Suit And Converse Shoes

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Sarah
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Elegant And Presidential!

Elegant And Presidential!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Sarah
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!