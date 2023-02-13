Titanium is a trendy material for making jewelry. It is appreciated for its phenomenal lightness. This material allows you to create visually massive and at the same time light jewelry.

Titanium is hypoallergenic, corrosion resistant, has a low cost compared to gold and high decorative value, due to the property of acquiring bright shades when anodizing.

But working with titanium is difficult and costly. Mechanical surface treatment requires the use of expensive high-hardness tools that wear out quickly.

One of the advantages of titanium is the ability to paint in a wide range of bright shades.

