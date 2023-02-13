Titanium is a trendy material for making jewelry. It is appreciated for its phenomenal lightness. This material allows you to create visually massive and at the same time light jewelry.

Titanium is hypoallergenic, corrosion resistant, has a low cost compared to gold and high decorative value, due to the property of acquiring bright shades when anodizing.

But working with titanium is difficult and costly. Mechanical surface treatment requires the use of expensive high-hardness tools that wear out quickly.

One of the advantages of titanium is the ability to paint in a wide range of bright shades.

 

More info: inspireuplift.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Owl/ Aurora Borealis Necklace

Owl/ Aurora Borealis Necklace

Report

1point
Anastasia
POST
#2

Floral Necklace

Floral Necklace

Report

1point
Anastasia
POST
#3

Medusa Necklace

Medusa Necklace

Report

0points
Anastasia
POST
#4

Scarab Ring With Pearl

Scarab Ring With Pearl

Report

0points
Anastasia
POST
#5

Matryoshka Jewelry / Brooch

Matryoshka Jewelry / Brooch

Report

0points
Anastasia
POST
#6

Flowers Earrings

Flowers Earrings

Report

0points
Anastasia
POST
#7

Blue Flower Bracelet

Blue Flower Bracelet

Report

0points
Anastasia
POST
#8

Eye Brooch

Eye Brooch

Report

0points
Anastasia
POST
#9

Blue Flower Bracelet

Blue Flower Bracelet

Report

0points
Anastasia
POST
#10

Koi Carp Fish Brooch

Koi Carp Fish Brooch

Report

0points
Anastasia
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Fly Necklace

Fly Necklace

Report

0points
Anastasia
POST
#12

All-Seeing Eye Amulet Necklace With Garnet

All-Seeing Eye Amulet Necklace With Garnet

Report

0points
Anastasia
POST
#13

Mantis Pendant

Mantis Pendant

Report

0points
Anastasia
POST
#14

Colored Titanium Phoenix Necklace

Colored Titanium Phoenix Necklace

Report

0points
Anastasia
POST
#15

Thistle Brooch

Thistle Brooch

Report

0points
Anastasia
POST
#16

Jellyfish Earrings With Amethyst

Jellyfish Earrings With Amethyst

Report

0points
Anastasia
POST
Holly Miller
Holly Miller
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are my favourites, they are so much fun. I love the colours that 'bloom' on the titanium. I still have some titanium earrings from the 1980s, but not as creative as these ones.

0
0points
reply
#17

Necklace-Tie "Birds"

Necklace-Tie "Birds"

Report

0points
Anastasia
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!