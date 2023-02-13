I Create Jewelry With Titanium (17 Pics)
Titanium is a trendy material for making jewelry. It is appreciated for its phenomenal lightness. This material allows you to create visually massive and at the same time light jewelry.
Titanium is hypoallergenic, corrosion resistant, has a low cost compared to gold and high decorative value, due to the property of acquiring bright shades when anodizing.
But working with titanium is difficult and costly. Mechanical surface treatment requires the use of expensive high-hardness tools that wear out quickly.
One of the advantages of titanium is the ability to paint in a wide range of bright shades.
Owl/ Aurora Borealis Necklace
Floral Necklace
Medusa Necklace
Scarab Ring With Pearl
Matryoshka Jewelry / Brooch
Flowers Earrings
Blue Flower Bracelet
Eye Brooch
Blue Flower Bracelet
Koi Carp Fish Brooch
Fly Necklace
All-Seeing Eye Amulet Necklace With Garnet
Mantis Pendant
Colored Titanium Phoenix Necklace
Thistle Brooch
Jellyfish Earrings With Amethyst
These are my favourites, they are so much fun. I love the colours that 'bloom' on the titanium. I still have some titanium earrings from the 1980s, but not as creative as these ones.
Personally I'm not one much for bolos, but that one is really nice.
