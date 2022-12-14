Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Create Comics Called “Blue Ink Trauma” And This Is Vol. VII: Necropedia Britannica
8points
User submission
Comics7 hours ago

I Create Comics Called “Blue Ink Trauma” And This Is Vol. VII: Necropedia Britannica

Blue Ink Trauma (comic.)
Community member

I Create Comics Called "Blue Ink Trauma" And This Is Vol. VII: Necropedia Britannica

I Create Comics Called "Blue Ink Trauma" And This Is Vol. VII: Necropedia Britannica

I Create Comics Called "Blue Ink Trauma" And This Is Vol. VII: Necropedia Britannica

I Create Comics Called "Blue Ink Trauma" And This Is Vol. VII: Necropedia Britannica

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Blue Ink Trauma (comic.)
Blue Ink Trauma (comic.)
Author, Community member

Bi-Monthly, 4-Panel Comic of Blue Absurdity. (New ink drops every 1st-n-3rd Monday.

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda