Hey! My name is Joseph. Like many others, I work in corporate by day but am a runner and cyclist when I get the chance outside of work. I’ve had the honor of leading a team in the development of the World’s First Standalone Smart glasses for athletes – the Minimis Glass.

4 years ago I was running as usual with my phone strap. I thought to myself: ‘This is so bulky, uncomfortable, and sticky… wouldn’t it be nice if someone were to put everything I need into sunglasses so I wouldn’t have to look down all the time?’

I sat on this idea for 4 years before finally deciding to make the leap of faith and scratch my own itch. That ‘someone’ became me. I didn’t want to die a man with only ideas but no action.

I wanted to solve real problems plaguing athletes like myself:

1. Looking down at watches and bike computers can be dangerous on the move, particularly for cyclists who can travel several feet blind at high speeds

2. Carrying a phone is extra unnecessary weight and clunky

Whilst still working full time, I’ve sunk all my savings and salary to develop the perfect product that solves these issues. Myself and my team of passionate athletes and engineering wizards have worked tirelessly in consultation with hundreds of athletes to design the Minimis Glass over the past 11 months.

More info: kickstarter.com

These stylish, minimalist sunglasses feature an integrated high-resolution heads-up display that provides real-time performance data without the need for a secondary device

Turns out many athletes had the same gripes with current tech as I do. Here are some verbatim backer comments:

• ‘Looking down at my phone for directions while biking is tough. I am excited to see bike directions through the sunglasses!’

• ‘It’s trying to solve the same problems that I have with fitness watches, and the early bird price is comparable to a high-end fitness watch’

Unlike others in the industry sitting on fat stacks of cash, we’re fully self-funded with no giants backing us, so Kickstarter is our first real chance to truly make fitness safer and more efficient.

So far we’ve raised nearly $100k with 3 days left, I’d love it if you could check out our campaign. Each pledge and share brings us closer to our stretch goals, giving us a greater chance to revolutionize the fitness industry!

Minimis integrates cutting-edge waveguide optics to project sharp, customizable data at 1080p resolution without obstructing vision

The extremely bright OLED microdisplay holds up even in sunlight

The lenses adjust the display brightness with changing light conditions, providing razor-sharp vision and UV protection

With 7 hours of battery life, sweat resistance, and weighing just 90g, Minimis Glass is designed for dynamic sports

This increases to 11 hours with display on half the time, and can be further extended on the go with the portable charging case.

Minimis runs on a 1300mAh battery, features best-in-class resolution, and offers an all-in-one solution for audio, navigation, and stats

With anti-fog, water resistance, and non-slip features, Minimis Glass keeps vision clear in humid and sweaty conditions and won’t slide off your nose even during strenuous activity

Other features include polarized transition lenses to protect eyes, and darkens or lightens depending on ambient light, allowing the wearer to see clearly whenever they choose to work out

Campaign Video

Our Campaign Video featuring breathtaking sights of Sydney, Australia.

Prototype Demonstration