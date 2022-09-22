I'm an artist/designer living in Ireland. I recreate realistic-looking miniature trees by using real plants.

Through my creations, I want to highlight the importance of trees and that we need to improve on their protection. I want people to see how global deforestation correlates to and creates climate change issues.

See more of my works here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Miniature Weeping Willow Tree

Miniature Weeping Willow Tree

Report

20points
Agnes Chen
POST
#2

Miniature Cherry Tree

Miniature Cherry Tree

Report

13points
Agnes Chen
POST
Loki’s Lil Butter Knife
Loki’s Lil Butter Knife
Community Member
1 hour ago

That lovely! It would make a gorgeous charm for a necklace.

0
0points
reply
#3

Miniature Blossom Tree

Miniature Blossom Tree

Report

12points
Agnes Chen
POST
#4

Autumn Tree

Autumn Tree

Report

11points
Agnes Chen
POST
#5

Miniature Bonsai

Miniature Bonsai

Report

11points
Agnes Chen
POST
#6

Weeping Blossom Tree

Weeping Blossom Tree

Report

9points
Agnes Chen
POST
Slinki
Slinki
Community Member
14 hours ago

This is gorgeous! Amazing work.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

Weeping Blossom Tree

Weeping Blossom Tree

Report

9points
Agnes Chen
POST
#8

Miniature Tree With Sunflowers

Miniature Tree With Sunflowers

Report

7points
Agnes Chen
POST
Hyper_lightning11
Hyper_lightning11
Community Member
20 hours ago

but your work is still amazing though. good job

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

Collection Of Trees

Collection Of Trees

Report

6points
Agnes Chen
POST
#10

Little Tree Necklace

Little Tree Necklace

Report

5points
Agnes Chen
POST
#11

Miniature Fairy Tree

Miniature Fairy Tree

Report

5points
Agnes Chen
POST
#12

Miniature Bonsai

Miniature Bonsai

Report

5points
Agnes Chen
POST
#13

Autumn Tree

Autumn Tree

Report

5points
Agnes Chen
POST
#14

Miniature Garden

Miniature Garden

Report

5points
Agnes Chen
POST
#15

Glass Dome With Miniature Tree

Glass Dome With Miniature Tree

Report

4points
Agnes Chen
POST
Hyper_lightning11
Hyper_lightning11
Community Member
20 hours ago

clean your nails my guy

0
0points
reply
#16

Miniature Tree In A Glass Dome

Miniature Tree In A Glass Dome

Report

4points
Agnes Chen
POST
Loki’s Lil Butter Knife
Loki’s Lil Butter Knife
Community Member
1 hour ago

Orchids are some of my favourite plants for their colours and unique beauty.

0
0points
reply
#17

Miniature Glass Dome

Miniature Glass Dome

Report

3points
Agnes Chen
POST
Hyper_lightning11
Hyper_lightning11
Community Member
20 hours ago

nice

1
1point
reply
#18

Miniature Glass Dome Tree

Miniature Glass Dome Tree

Report

3points
Agnes Chen
POST
Hyper_lightning11
Hyper_lightning11
Community Member
20 hours ago

ohh i like this one

0
0points
reply
#19

Miniature Tree In A Glass Globe Pendant

Miniature Tree In A Glass Globe Pendant

Report

3points
Agnes Chen
POST
#20

Miniature Bonsai

Miniature Bonsai

Report

3points
Agnes Chen
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Miniature Tree

Miniature Tree

Report

2points
Agnes Chen
POST
#22

Miniature Tree

Miniature Tree

Report

2points
Agnes Chen
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!