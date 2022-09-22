1Kviews
I Create Realistic-Looking Miniature Trees And Here Are Some Of My Works (22 New Pics)
I'm an artist/designer living in Ireland. I recreate realistic-looking miniature trees by using real plants.
Through my creations, I want to highlight the importance of trees and that we need to improve on their protection. I want people to see how global deforestation correlates to and creates climate change issues.
Miniature Weeping Willow Tree
Miniature Cherry Tree
That lovely! It would make a gorgeous charm for a necklace.
Miniature Blossom Tree
Autumn Tree
Miniature Bonsai
Weeping Blossom Tree
Weeping Blossom Tree
Miniature Tree With Sunflowers
Collection Of Trees
Little Tree Necklace
Miniature Fairy Tree
Miniature Bonsai
Autumn Tree
Miniature Garden
Glass Dome With Miniature Tree
Miniature Tree In A Glass Dome
Orchids are some of my favourite plants for their colours and unique beauty.
These are lovely! The weeping willow is my absolute favourite. Do you have a website or s.t. like that?
These were lovely! What materials do you use to create your trees and how long does one usually take. They are so incredibly small yet intricate.
Impressed by all of them but think the Bonsai is my favorite.
