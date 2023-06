Author,

Community member

Watercolor artist. Among the various mediums with which I have worked, I found particular interest in the art of watercolor early on. I appreciated its fluid, flowing properties - it had a life of its own. The process of painting was like a dance with water; I was drawn to the movement of this medium, one that can never be fully controlled yet is wholly beautiful in its nature.Over the years, I have created a number of series and collections exploring light and color in depicting environments and spaces. Painting has become the medium through which I ventured to see the world around me with wonder; to see the world in all its glorious beauty and serenity, with awe.

www.rainbw.art