In 2018 before and throughout the pandemic period, I commenced a series of paintings that pays homage to the guitar and accessories used in rock music. During a time when I personally felt constrained due to health problems and then as part of the community because of the stifling effect of pandemic lockdowns and mask-wearing, I turned to the noise of an electric guitar as a vehicle to be heard. I guess the electric guitar became a beacon of communication to me like the pot and pan-clanging percussion sessions in the cities across Italy during their pandemic lockdowns.

To me, the image of the guitar and its image as a liberating pop icon became a great distraction from the continual periods of lockdown experienced in Melbourne, Australia.

More info: xristoartworks-christopherrussell.com