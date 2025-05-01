Mexican hyperrealist artist Ruben Orozco Loza captivates the world with lifelike sculptures that blur the line between art and reality. Using a mix of clay, wood, latex, resin, plasticine, and silicone, Orozco constructs stunningly detailed figures—each one often taking nearly two months of 12-hour workdays to complete, no matter the size.

Born in Guadalajara in 1979, Orozco studied visual arts at the University of Guadalajara. His extraordinary talent was recognized early, earning him the State of Jalisco Prize for Youth at age 27. More recently, he received an honorable mention for the Juan Soriano Sculpture Award, named after the iconic Tapatío artist.

