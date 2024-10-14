Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: "He's Not Going To The Gym"

ADVERTISEMENT

Physical activity can do wonders for your well-being. However, maintaining a regular workout schedule can be challenging, and Mumsnet forum user RubyRedEye feels like her husband isn’t doing a good job with it. But not because he skips leg day or anything. The problem, she believes, is that he’s become too absorbed by his fitness goals. In a candid public post, the woman explained that she thinks her partner prioritizes his lifestyle over their marriage, and asked people if she was being unreasonable in expecting more of him.

This woman believes her husband places too much importance on his workouts

Share icon

Image credits: varyapigu/Envato (not the actual photo)

So she asked people on the internet if they agree

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: nd3000/Envato (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: RubyRedEye

ADVERTISEMENT

The story has received a lot of reactions

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Some folks were suspicious of the man’s routine

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

And some said the woman should give her husband a break

Share icon