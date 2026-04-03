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Woman Can’t Escape Husband’s Family, Is Heartbroken To Know Husband Did It On Purpose
Woman with glasses looking worried and thoughtful, symbolizing family moving to run away from in-laws.
Family, Relationships

Woman Can’t Escape Husband’s Family, Is Heartbroken To Know Husband Did It On Purpose

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Seeing family regularly is important – how else are you supposed to keep in touch and spend quality time together? Still, most families prefer to spend time together among themselves and meet up with extended family occasionally. In fact, 56% of Americans say they have dinner with members of their household every day.

But when your in-laws come for dinner uninvited every weekend, it’s a bit too much. That’s the problem that this woman faced, and when she tried talking to her husband, he shut her down every time. Later, she found out the real reason, which shocked her and roused commenters to urge her to run away.

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    A woman kept getting unexpected visits from her in-laws on weekends, and her husband never sided with her

    Image credits: alfpoint (not the actual photo)

    She tried to bring it up by saying that all the cooking and cleaning was just too much, but to no avail

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    Image credits: Dimaberlin (not the actual photo)

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    Image source: ThrowRA_Coat_1245

    He never helped her either, since he was “the man” of the house

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    Image credits: DC_Studio (not the actual photo)

    When the two talked one evening, the wife discovered the horrifying real reason why he thought the visits were okay

    Image credits: dasha11 (not the actual photo)

    Image source: ThrowRA_Coat_1245

    Husbands are more likely to leave their wives when they get seriously ill than vice versa

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    This story started off as a tale of family enmeshment, but it ended as a cautionary tale of what can happen when one spouse becomes ill. Perhaps the most shocking part of this story is not that the family and the husband kept disrespecting the wife’s boundaries, but that they started planning for life after she was gone even before her passing.

    Unfortunately, ill people may face this problem more often than we think. What’s even more interesting is that women (or wives) experience this sort of betrayal more often than men (or husbands). A 2009 study by the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center shows that women (20.8%) are six times more likely to be abandoned in the face of a serious illness than men (2.9%).

    A 2025 Italian study with couples aged 50 and older had similar results. The researchers found that couples were more likely to divorce when the wife was in poor health than when both partners were healthy. In contrast, the husband’s health didn’t have the same effect on whether a couple would split up or not.

    The researchers contemplate that traditional gender roles have something to do with this. Women might be the default caregivers in families, and the couple experiences more stress when the wife is ill vs. when the husband is. The wives might also be more economically dependent on the family unit than the husbands, preventing them from walking away as easily.

    An expert on single people and author of Single at Heart, Bella DePaulo, Ph.D., suggests that many men may go into marriage expecting to be cared for. So, when the tables are turned, they’re simply not ready to step up and find that leaving is easier.

    The husband might be making these plans because he’s experiencing anticipatory detachment

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Perhaps the husband is not a jerk; maybe he’s just so overcome with how he will have to continue living without his wife that he doesn’t know how to deal with those feelings in a healthy way.

    He could be experiencing what experts call “anticipatory detachment.” If he knows that his wife has terminal cancer and will inevitably leave him and his daughter after she passes, he is consciously detaching himself from her. Some people develop this coping mechanism in anticipation of a loved one’s passing. They emotionally and physically disconnect from the person they anticipate losing to make the grief process easier.

    Experts say that people who experience anticipatory grief in maladaptive ways may feel this way. Certified grief recovery specialist Charlotte Archuletta, NCC, BC-TMH, LPC/MHSP, FT, says that things like caregiving demands, the illness trajectory, and finances can drive people to detach prematurely.

    “For some clients, it allows for the emotional preparation and gradual integration of the impending loss,” she explains. “For others, it may intensify anxiety, contribute to caregiver exhaustion/burnout, or lead to premature emotional detachment from the dying person.”

    However, taking into account the inheritance, his manipulative rhetoric, and the fact that the wife is not terminally ill at the moment, his reaction seems suspicious. In the end, the wife will probably never be able to trust him again, regardless of what excuses he makes.

    The commenters urged the woman to stand up for herself and stop being her husband’s pushover

    Comment discussing concerns about family dynamics as woman moves with family to run away from in-laws tracking them.

    “This is sociopath level lack of empathy,” commenters reacted

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

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    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

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    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

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    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

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    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

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    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

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    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

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    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

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    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

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    What do you think ?
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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sooo... Not all men leave their spouses when the spouse gets cancer. Some men wait like vultures for their wife to die and invite their their overbearing family to help hurry the death along so they can pick her bones clean. OPs inherited wealth can be protected in a divorce. At the very least, she needs to go to an estate planner to get that money put into an iron-clad trust for her daughter so that Dad and his harpy family can't touch it if she does die. Then, get his disgusting plans on record and see a divorce attorney; knowing that she's in this nest of vipers won't help her health battle at all. He thinks she needs his income for their lifestyle; her lifestyle without him will be much more affordable in all senses.

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    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she’s not in the US, there’s no telling what the laws are about inheritance and divorce. 😰 I’d really like to meet her husband; it’s my fondest wish today. I’d kick him in the nads SO hard, he’d land right back in his mother’s womb at two weeks wear he can be expelled easily.

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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Such a great example of the fact that men who actually love their wives, and not just what they do for them, are few and far between. If I was her I'd contact a lawyer and make sure he can never touch a single penny of my inheritance. I'd leave it to my daughter after she was 21 with him having no access to it in the meantime.

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    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would personally rather die alone than with a useless sack of $hit like him. I hope she ties up every dollar of her personal wealth to go to her child when they turn 18, and leave nothing for her husband.

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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sooo... Not all men leave their spouses when the spouse gets cancer. Some men wait like vultures for their wife to die and invite their their overbearing family to help hurry the death along so they can pick her bones clean. OPs inherited wealth can be protected in a divorce. At the very least, she needs to go to an estate planner to get that money put into an iron-clad trust for her daughter so that Dad and his harpy family can't touch it if she does die. Then, get his disgusting plans on record and see a divorce attorney; knowing that she's in this nest of vipers won't help her health battle at all. He thinks she needs his income for their lifestyle; her lifestyle without him will be much more affordable in all senses.

    0
    0points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she’s not in the US, there’s no telling what the laws are about inheritance and divorce. 😰 I’d really like to meet her husband; it’s my fondest wish today. I’d kick him in the nads SO hard, he’d land right back in his mother’s womb at two weeks wear he can be expelled easily.

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    0points
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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Such a great example of the fact that men who actually love their wives, and not just what they do for them, are few and far between. If I was her I'd contact a lawyer and make sure he can never touch a single penny of my inheritance. I'd leave it to my daughter after she was 21 with him having no access to it in the meantime.

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    reply
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    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would personally rather die alone than with a useless sack of $hit like him. I hope she ties up every dollar of her personal wealth to go to her child when they turn 18, and leave nothing for her husband.

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