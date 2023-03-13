Guy Shares How He Realized His Wife Was A Gold Digger All This Time

You can never be sure what’s happening inside someone’s head. Even if you’ve known them for a long time.

A Reddit user named aManFilledWithRegret just shared his story with the platform’s community on r/TrueOffMyChest. He married his college sweetheart when they were still students and the couple had gone through thick and thin together. They had been together for over a decade and, despite his family’s suspicions, the man thought that was only the beginning.

But when he was laid off, he realized it was the end.

This man loved his wife and made sure she had everything that she needed

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

But when he started making significantly less, their relationship hit the rocks

Eventually, she divorced him

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image source: amanfilledwithregret

And while some people support the man

Others think there might be more to the story

[OTHER REACTIONS]