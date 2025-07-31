Husband Demands Wife Has His Child And Opens Up The Marriage, She Gives Him Divorce Papers Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost half of marriages end in divorce nowadays. A 2019 study found that the top reasons for separating are a lack of love and intimacy, communication issues, not enough sympathy, trust, and respect, and growing apart because of different interests and hobbies.

For this couple, the debate about kids became the issue that snowballed into a disaster. The wife was wary because of her health issues and the husband’s lack of support, but he still insisted. However, after he dropped another b**b on her a few days later, she didn’t have any choice but to start considering a divorce.

A couple disagreed about having kids, as the wife felt they weren’t ready yet

Image credits: Prostock-studio / envato (not the actual photo)

She had health issues and worried the husband wouldn’t be able to support the family financially

Image credits: isitophotostock / envato (not the actual photo)

The woman clarifies some things about her job and health in a mini update

Image credits: ThrowRA-chronicly

“What, exactly, does he add to your life?” people wondered, warning the woman not to get baby trapped

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

The whole situation unraveled when the husband offered to open their relationship

Image credits: ThrowRA-chronicly

People in the comments were brutally honest: “Another man who wanted a mommy maid with money…”

