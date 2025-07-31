Husband Demands Wife Has His Child And Opens Up The Marriage, She Gives Him Divorce Papers Instead
Almost half of marriages end in divorce nowadays. A 2019 study found that the top reasons for separating are a lack of love and intimacy, communication issues, not enough sympathy, trust, and respect, and growing apart because of different interests and hobbies.
For this couple, the debate about kids became the issue that snowballed into a disaster. The wife was wary because of her health issues and the husband’s lack of support, but he still insisted. However, after he dropped another b**b on her a few days later, she didn’t have any choice but to start considering a divorce.
A couple disagreed about having kids, as the wife felt they weren’t ready yet
She had health issues and worried the husband wouldn’t be able to support the family financially
The woman clarifies some things about her job and health in a mini update
“What, exactly, does he add to your life?” people wondered, warning the woman not to get baby trapped
The whole situation unraveled when the husband offered to open their relationship
People in the comments were brutally honest: “Another man who wanted a mommy maid with money…”
The STBX already knew that both he and OP wanted out of the marriage; hence, the suggestion of an open marriage. The lack of subtlety is astounding. I'm glad OP made the right decision and closed the door on this lopsided relationship.
The more i read, the more it felt like she was describing the most selfish parasite one can imagine. Good on Reddit for warning her of the baby trapping angle.The last part about asking FOR HER RING back... Yeh... If i were her my only regret would be the wasted time at that point.
