Husband Demands Wife Has His Child And Opens Up The Marriage, She Gives Him Divorce Papers Instead
Woman upset and stressed, husband demands child and opens marriage, she holds divorce papers, couple in conflict at home.
Couples, Relationships

Husband Demands Wife Has His Child And Opens Up The Marriage, She Gives Him Divorce Papers Instead

Almost half of marriages end in divorce nowadays. A 2019 study found that the top reasons for separating are a lack of love and intimacy, communication issues, not enough sympathy, trust, and respect, and growing apart because of different interests and hobbies.

For this couple, the debate about kids became the issue that snowballed into a disaster. The wife was wary because of her health issues and the husband’s lack of support, but he still insisted. However, after he dropped another b**b on her a few days later, she didn’t have any choice but to start considering a divorce.

    A couple disagreed about having kids, as the wife felt they weren’t ready yet

    Image credits: Prostock-studio / envato (not the actual photo)

    She had health issues and worried the husband wouldn’t be able to support the family financially

    Image credits: isitophotostock / envato (not the actual photo)

    The woman clarifies some things about her job and health in a mini update

    Image credits: ThrowRA-chronicly

    “What, exactly, does he add to your life?” people wondered, warning the woman not to get baby trapped

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The whole situation unraveled when the husband offered to open their relationship

    Image credits: ThrowRA-chronicly

    People in the comments were brutally honest: “Another man who wanted a mommy maid with money…”

    Family
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    ninettet avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That dude is completely delusional. She's the breadwinner, the cook, the maid and chronically ill, and he still thinks he's the one to complain and make demands. With as cherry on top him asking her ring back, that was hers to begin with.

    hannahtaylor_2 avatar
    BrownEyedPanda
    BrownEyedPanda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The STBX already knew that both he and OP wanted out of the marriage; hence, the suggestion of an open marriage. The lack of subtlety is astounding. I'm glad OP made the right decision and closed the door on this lopsided relationship.

    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The more i read, the more it felt like she was describing the most selfish parasite one can imagine. Good on Reddit for warning her of the baby trapping angle.The last part about asking FOR HER RING back... Yeh... If i were her my only regret would be the wasted time at that point.

