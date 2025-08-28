“He’s The Prize”: Man Demands Divorce From ‘Fat And Lazy’ Wife Until He Loses His Job

ADVERTISEMENT

Divorce might seem like a definite decision. However, many people start to doubt their choice once they realize that it’s all becoming a reality. They might recognize that separation isn’t the best option and that it’s actually possible to work everything out.

This husband changed his mind about divorce, too, mostly because of selfish reasons and losing his job. But his wife refused to let him backtrack and went through with it herself, leaving him dumbstruck.

It's not uncommon to change one's mind about divorce

Image credits: sedrik2007 (not the actual photo)

As did this man, but his wife didn't allow him to backtrack and went through with it herself

Image credits: GSR-PhotoStudio (not the actual photo)

Image source: Upset-Quit6038

Half thinking about divorce changes their minds

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Half of those who are thinking about divorce change their minds, a study finds. In the span of a year, people considering separation were confirmed to bounce around different options. “It isn’t uncommon to think about divorce; even if you think about it, it doesn’t mean you will end up there,” said co-author of the study Adam Galovan.

“Given today’s society, it’s almost impossible not to think about divorce when things are rough,” he added. “Because we all know someone who has divorced—and we often hear the somewhat misleading statistic that one in two marriages ends in divorce—it makes divorce seem commonplace. A lot of times when things are bad, people feel they need to fix it and don’t know what to do, and so divorce is the default.”

Galovan even suggested that for some, thoughts of divorce can actually help their marriage. “Couples can take these thoughts as an invitation to look at their relationship and do what they need to do to improve it.”

Galovan’s findings also propose that it’s beneficial not to hurry to take action when thoughts of separation appear. Supporting this point and wanting to prevent people from rushing into divorce, some countries and states have introduced a certain period of time before separation is finalized. For example, Washington has a mandatory 90-day waiting period, which means that the fastest a divorce could take place in that state is 91 days. The UK has an even longer period of 6 months minimum.

That said, most couples should expect their separation to take six months to a year or even more. It all depends on their specific circumstances. Disputes over assets, finances, child custody and many other factors can make divorce a lengthy and expensive process.

For some couples divorce is inevitable

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

While there are marriages where it’s wise to ponder whether divorce is the right choice, for some couples divorce is an inevitable decision, especially if their relationship is marked by emotional and physical abuse. Infidelity, lack of respect and trust, and communication breakdown are some of the additional signs that may indicate that a marriage can’t be saved.

Luckily, even if one spouse changes their mind about divorce, like the husband did in this story, the other who wants to go through with it can. All 50 states in America allow “no-fault” divorce. This means that a spouse doesn’t need to prove wrongdoing of the other (like infidelity or abuse) to legally separate. So even if a partner objects to the divorce, that won’t stop it from happening.

However, the spouse who wants to avoid the divorce might ignore court papers or refuse to sign them, which delays the whole process. The good news is that nowadays it’s not required that both parties sign off on divorce papers. It’s enough that only one party initiates. In case the spouse refuses to participate in the separation process, the court still moves forward, often in favor of the initiator—they can’t hold anyone hostage in a marriage.

Of course, when one party disagrees with the divorce, the procedure becomes inherently more difficult. During such times it’s important to have the right support. Connecting with trusted friends and loved ones can relieve stress and help regain some sense of normalcy and balance.

The woman provided more details on the situation in the comments

Commenters urged the woman to run away

