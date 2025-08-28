Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“He’s The Prize”: Man Demands Divorce From ‘Fat And Lazy’ Wife Until He Loses His Job
Man demands divorce from wife, arguing about weight and laziness, while she covers her face in distress during argument.
Couples, Relationships

“He’s The Prize”: Man Demands Divorce From ‘Fat And Lazy’ Wife Until He Loses His Job

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Divorce might seem like a definite decision. However, many people start to doubt their choice once they realize that it’s all becoming a reality. They might recognize that separation isn’t the best option and that it’s actually possible to work everything out. 

This husband changed his mind about divorce, too, mostly because of selfish reasons and losing his job. But his wife refused to let him backtrack and went through with it herself, leaving him dumbstruck.

RELATED:

    It’s not uncommon to change one’s mind about divorce

    Image credits: sedrik2007 (not the actual photo)

    As did this man, but his wife didn’t allow him to backtrack and went through with it herself

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: GSR-PhotoStudio (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image source: Upset-Quit6038

    Half thinking about divorce changes their minds

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Half of those who are thinking about divorce change their minds, a study finds. In the span of a year, people considering separation were confirmed to bounce around different options. “It isn’t uncommon to think about divorce; even if you think about it, it doesn’t mean you will end up there,” said co-author of the study Adam Galovan. 

    “Given today’s society, it’s almost impossible not to think about divorce when things are rough,” he added. “Because we all know someone who has divorced—and we often hear the somewhat misleading statistic that one in two marriages ends in divorce—it makes divorce seem commonplace. A lot of times when things are bad, people feel they need to fix it and don’t know what to do, and so divorce is the default.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Galovan even suggested that for some, thoughts of divorce can actually help their marriage. “Couples can take these thoughts as an invitation to look at their relationship and do what they need to do to improve it.”

    Galovan’s findings also propose that it’s beneficial not to hurry to take action when thoughts of separation appear. Supporting this point and wanting to prevent people from rushing into divorce, some countries and states have introduced a certain period of time before separation is finalized. For example, Washington has a mandatory 90-day waiting period, which means that the fastest a divorce could take place in that state is 91 days. The UK has an even longer period of 6 months minimum.

    That said, most couples should expect their separation to take six months to a year or even more. It all depends on their specific circumstances. Disputes over assets, finances, child custody and many other factors can make divorce a lengthy and expensive process. 

    For some couples divorce is inevitable

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While there are marriages where it’s wise to ponder whether divorce is the right choice, for some couples divorce is an inevitable decision, especially if their relationship is marked by emotional and physical abuse. Infidelity, lack of respect and trust, and communication breakdown are some of the additional signs that may indicate that a marriage can’t be saved. 

    Luckily, even if one spouse changes their mind about divorce, like the husband did in this story, the other who wants to go through with it can. All 50 states in America allow “no-fault” divorce. This means that a spouse doesn’t need to prove wrongdoing of the other (like infidelity or abuse) to legally separate. So even if a partner objects to the divorce, that won’t stop it from happening. 

    However, the spouse who wants to avoid the divorce might ignore court papers or refuse to sign them, which delays the whole process. The good news is that nowadays it’s not required that both parties sign off on divorce papers. It’s enough that only one party initiates. In case the spouse refuses to participate in the separation process, the court still moves forward, often in favor of the initiator—they can’t hold anyone hostage in a marriage. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, when one party disagrees with the divorce, the procedure becomes inherently more difficult. During such times it’s important to have the right support. Connecting with trusted friends and loved ones can relieve stress and help regain some sense of normalcy and balance.

    The woman provided more details on the situation in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenters urged the woman to run away

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Breakup
    divorce
    relationship
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    0

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaitė

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT