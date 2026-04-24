Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Doctors say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Nevertheless, few people actually eat breakfast before they leave for work in the morning. Research shows that 93% of adults think that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, yet only 44% actually eat it.
When this husband asked his wife to make him and a few of his colleagues breakfast a few times a week, she gladly agreed. But that nice gesture soon turned into labor for her, as a few days a week turned into every day, and she was unable to take enough time to study. So, she confronted him, but didn’t expect him to react the way he did.
A husband turned his home into a daily breakfast spot for his coworkers where his wife was an unpaid chef
Image credits: lookstudio / freepik (not the actual photo)
Tired of this situation, she wanted to confront him, but first asked for advice online
Image credits: Monika Grabkowska / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Camandona / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: throwawaybrek
“I am happy to help him maintain his reputation at the office, but I agree that this has gotten way out of control,” the wife wrote in the comments
The commenters sided with the wife: “He is expecting too much”
When she confronted her husband, his reaction gave off some serious red flags
Image credits: hryshchyshen / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Ambreen / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: throwawaybrek
According to the wife, “everything was pretty much perfect until this moment”
“I’d be so disappointed in the person I married for acting like this,” the commenters reacted
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