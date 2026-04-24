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Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
A woman with long brown hair, wearing a striped shirt, looks upset, holding her hand to her forehead, reflecting on a husband and wife conflict.
Couples, Relationships

Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues

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Doctors say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Nevertheless, few people actually eat breakfast before they leave for work in the morning. Research shows that 93% of adults think that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, yet only 44% actually eat it.

When this husband asked his wife to make him and a few of his colleagues breakfast a few times a week, she gladly agreed. But that nice gesture soon turned into labor for her, as a few days a week turned into every day, and she was unable to take enough time to study. So, she confronted him, but didn’t expect him to react the way he did.

RELATED:

    A husband turned his home into a daily breakfast spot for his coworkers where his wife was an unpaid chef

    Image credits: lookstudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Tired of this situation, she wanted to confront him, but first asked for advice online

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    Image credits: Monika Grabkowska / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Camandona / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: throwawaybrek

    “I am happy to help him maintain his reputation at the office, but I agree that this has gotten way out of control,” the wife wrote in the comments

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    The commenters sided with the wife: “He is expecting too much”

    When she confronted her husband, his reaction gave off some serious red flags

    Image credits: hryshchyshen / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Ambreen / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: throwawaybrek

    According to the wife, “everything was pretty much perfect until this moment”

    “I’d be so disappointed in the person I married for acting like this,” the commenters reacted

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    romanshape avatar
    Sacred Panda
    Sacred Panda
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is sad that people of today still believe in witchcraft...

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    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need an update on this one.

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    romanshape avatar
    Sacred Panda
    Sacred Panda
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is sad that people of today still believe in witchcraft...

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    0points
    reply
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need an update on this one.

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    0points
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