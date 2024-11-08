Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“AITA For Interrupting Husband’s ‘Free Time’ Because I’m Sick?”
Couples, Relationships

“AITA For Interrupting Husband’s ‘Free Time’ Because I’m Sick?”

While pregnancies are often accompanied by what’s called a pregnancy glow, they also tend to be accompanied by things far less positive, like swollen feet or morning sickness, just to name a couple.

This woman, pregnant with her second child, was no exception. She, too, experienced morning sickness, which would seemingly ruin mornings not only for her, but for her husband, too. That’s because by asking him to look after their toddler for a minute when she was sick, the woman would disturb his free time, which eventually even made her wonder if she was a jerk for doing so.

Morning sickness is something many moms-to-be have to go through

Image credits: gpointstudio / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

This woman, pregnant with her second child, wondered if she was a jerk for disturbing her husband when she was sick

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Zobug6_

Netizens assured the woman that she wasn’t being a jerk

Some people, however, believed that she was a jerk, but not for the reason she thought

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
1 hour ago

What is this "free time"? Is that a thing?

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago

My thought too. Sounds like he's just ducking out of hs responsibilities and has gaslit his wife into thinking that this is normal.

sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

NTA re: The husband is the AH, BUT I would NOT have had another child with him, and I wish she''d thought of that before getting pregnant again. she's literally trapping herself in a relationship that, seems to me, toxic. It's not pre-contraception times any more for women. I hear you have to pay for it in some places, but it's better to get them and see what kind of parent he is with the kid she already has, first, than end up being stuck with a husband like that. I'd be interested to know if they BOTH wanted kids? If so, hopefully it's a 'fool me once' and not a 'fool me twice' thing, when it comes to her s****y husband.

destructorgozer avatar
Gozer LeGozerian
Gozer LeGozerian
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Why do you want more children when you already had one when you married?

