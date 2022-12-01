Woman Installs A Lock In Her Home Office Due To Husband’s Lack Of Boundaries, Later Learns He Removed It

Whether we like it or not, not that long ago, some of us were forced to start working from home as going to the office wasn’t possible because of the pandemic. For some, it might be a joy working from home as it’s a place where a person feels most comfortable and productive. And who doesn’t want to have that extra time in the morning, not needing to rush through the door and sit in traffic, instead just wearing comfortable clothes and having a cup of coffee? It’s no secret that not everyone appreciates it as they don’t feel good having to work from home and not being able to focus there, especially if they don’t live alone, not having that much space to have a proper “home office,” or being drained by the feeling as if they’re working 24/7. Reddit user @u/DaliaRod547, who works from home, decided to share the situation she found herself in and ask other Reddit users to share their points of view on the matter. The story that she shared on the platform received more than 9k upvotes and was filled with thousands of comments.

While working from home might sound like a dream, many struggle to keep their productivity up in this setting

Image credits: arifm (not the actual photo)

The author of the post revealed that when she started working from home, her husband treated it as if she was not really working and thus bothered her with various things. The woman saw that her partner was diminishing her work because he didn’t believe in such a concept as working from home, and because of this reason, she decided to put a lock on the room that serves as her home office. Instead of having a discussion about the clear problem, the man got offended by seeing the lock and decided to remove it. This is when an argument between the couple ensued, the husband shouting at his wife that it’s “his house” and he should be able to access any room he wants.

Reddit user wanted to know if she was too harsh with her husband who removed a lock from her home office door

The woman shared that her husband keeps interrupting her work, so she decided to install a door lock

The words said by her husband didn’t sit well with the woman, and so she told him what she thought about the whole situation, how this way he is jeopardizing her career. The conversation soon grew into a full argument where the husband started accusing her of not taking proper care of the family and instead choosing her job. After this, he left the house and soon enough his mom’s berating followed. This is when the woman started thinking about whether she was right in this whole situation.

After the husband saw the lock, he uninstalled it, starting an argument between him and his wife

Many users online supported the woman and the way she reacted to her husband’s outburst, suggesting that she should interpret such behavior as a red flag. The Reddit users were appalled by the man saying that it’s his house and he should be allowed to go where he wants, when he wants. For some, it was weird that instead of having an adult conversation with his wife, the man went to his mom and started talking badly about his wife. What do you think about this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

The woman felt as if he didn’t respect her and her work and the man thought that she was neglecting him and the family

Image credits: John Keane (not the actual photo)

For those who would like to appreciate the benefits of working from home but are afraid that by doing so, their productivity levels are going to decrease, here are some useful tips shared by an insurance company called Travelers. The first thing that a person needs to do in order to avoid the situation that the Reddit user found herself in is to talk to your family members about your work hours and create a schedule that would suit everyone. While it’s nice to be able to work from a bedroom or while sitting on a couch, it’s better to have a designated work space or a home office where you can work in silence. One of the things that helps you to be more productive and to do more is by getting up earlier and getting ready for the day as if you needed to head out to the office. Despite having the ability to sleep longer, use that time to do some important things during the “quiet hours”.

The thing that takes up most of our time is the constant checking of our phone, or, to be more specific, various social media channels. So to not get distracted, put your phone away for when you’re working as you can always check the news and what your friends are up to on your breaks. Another important thing that will help you to stay productive is planning: from to-do lists to meal prepping, these are the things that, once done, lift the chaos and stress from your shoulders, allowing you to focus on your work.

Not knowing if she’s right, the Reddit user asked other people’s opinions on the matter

Many users online supported the woman and thought that the husband was showing a lot of red flags with such behavior

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)

