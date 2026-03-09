Man Uses Bathroom Habit To Flee His Parenting Duties, Wife Is Fed Up With His Pathetic Excuses

ADVERTISEMENT

In biology class, they teach us that certain visuals and/or physical interaction can have some desirable “effects” on a man. But for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, isn’t there? Batting of the eyelashes gets him all tingly, but the ding of the dishwasher gets his bowels moving. It’s science.

Or is it? This carefully orchestrated biological evolution is an avoidance tactic that is starting to backfire (pun intended…) on mankind. Women have caught on! One woman in particular is calling the bluff on her husband’s visits to the porcelain throne, and she has had enough.

More info: Reddit

For centuries, women have been facing an uphill battle against the toilet for their man’s attention

Image credits: odua / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One husband’s ‘bathroom habit’ was so punctual, his wife started to suspect it wasn’t biology, but a strategy

Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Every day, during the most chaotic parenting moments, the man would disappear into the bathroom for an hour

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When his wife asked how they’d handle a newborn with this schedule, his solution was that his mom could just come and help

Image credits: throwRAdesper8

Fed up, the wife is now questioning their entire marriage and the likelihood of expanding their family, realizing the problem isn’t his bowels, but his character

One woman’s husband’s internal plumbing has achieved a level of punctuality that would make a Swiss watchmaker weep with envy. Every morning, like clockwork, his system activates right as their toddler needs to be wrestled into clothes. It strikes again right after lunch. And for its grand finale, it performs an encore during his child’s bath and bedtime routine. Each of these conveniently timed “sessions” lasts an hour.

For this wife, it started to feel like a complete and utter abdication of parental duty. She does 99% of the morning routine, most of the bedtime routine, and when she’s out of town for work, he doesn’t step up; he simply summons his mother to do the job. His solution for a potential second baby? You guessed it: his parents, who live two hours away, can just come and take care of it.

The excuses are as plentiful as they are pathetic. He has hemorrhoids. He needs to shower after every session because he feels “icky.” But these medical claims are undermined by his almost magical ability to “hold it” when it’s convenient for him. It seems he isn’t really the victim of a sensitive system, he’s the king of weaponized incompetence, a man who has perfected the art of being unavailable.

After waiting two years for the “right time” to discuss having a second child, her patience has officially run out. His only solution was to outsource the work to his mother, and this was the final, crushing confirmation that he has no intention of ever being a fully present partner or parent. The issue is no longer his toilet habits; it’s the fact that he’s a 36YO man who still needs his own mommy to do the hard parts.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The husband’s marathon bathroom sessions are a widely recognized and deeply frustrating, male phenomenon. A UK study found that men spend an average of seven hours a year hiding in the bathroom, with many admitting it’s a deliberate tactic to escape chores and annoying kids. Let’s call it what it is: it’s a strategic retreat.

While medical issues can certainly play a role, therapist Michelle Caldwell points out that there are often psychological factors at play when these bathroom visits become excessive. The bathroom is often the only room in the house where a person can find guaranteed, uninterrupted solitude. For this husband, his hour-long sessions are about seeking refuge from the hardest and most demanding times of every day. Diabolical!

This avoidance is a sign of a disengaged parent. This is a partner who actively avoids their parental responsibilities, leaving the other partner to carry the entire load. His immediate suggestion that his mother could raise their second child is even more damning. He is trying to avoid the entire responsibility of fatherhood, not just a few simple chores like most men.

This poor wife is dealing with a partner problem, not a medical one. Her husband’s weaponized incompetence, his refusal to install the bidet that could solve his “icky” feeling, and his mother’s enabling “boys will be boys” attitude have created a perfect storm of dysfunction. This seems like a problem no amount of fiber could fix.

Do you think this husband was making his wife number two in their relationship on purpose? Share your thoughts in the comments!

The internet unanimously declared him the ‘King of Weaponized Incompetence’ and urged her to run

