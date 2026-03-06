Violent Guy Smashes A Chair Through A Window, Mad As BIL Ruined His “Funny” Seat Prank

ADVERTISEMENT

Playful jabs, inside jokes, and the occasional prank can strengthen bonds when everyone is laughing together. However, when teasing becomes constant, one-sided, or dismissive of someone’s discomfort, it can quietly shift from bonding to boundary-crossing.

For today’s Original Poster (OP), what was “just a joke” felt very different to him as the one on the receiving end. So one day when he decided he’d had enough, it didn’t sit well with his family members who had repeatedly crossed the line.

Over time, repeated jokes and pranks can start to feel less like playful fun and more like a pattern of disrespect

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

For years, the author’s family constantly took his seat whenever he stood up, turning it into a running joke at gatherings

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Frustrated, he started bringing his own folding chair to family events so he’d always have a place to sit

Image credits: undefinedstock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

At his nephew’s birthday party, he briefly left his chair to use the bathroom and came back to find it missing

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

His brother-in-law had hidden the chair as a prank, but when it was returned, one of the metal legs was bent

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author then demanded $50 to replace the damaged chair, which sparked an argument and led him to leave the party

Image credits: romeo22 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After posting about the incident online and sharing it with relatives, the backlash embarrassed the family and the brother-in-law paid him for a new chair

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

At a later gathering, the nephew admitted his father who happened to be the same brother-in-law, encouraged him to take the man’s seat again, reigniting the conflict

Image credits: artursafronovvvv / Freepik (not the actual photo)

During the heated argument, the brother-in-law grabbed the new chair and angrily hurled it through a bay window, forcing him to pay for the damage

Image credits: SitSitSit-Throwaway

Eventually the family agreed to stop the chair pranks, and after a series of other failed jokes and mishaps, they finally decided to end pranking altogether

For as long as he could remember, the OP’s family had a habit of taking his chair whenever he would get up from it. It was something like a “prank” for them, but to the OP, it wasn’t funny. As a teenager, he solved the problem in a creative way as he would bring his own folding chair to family events. That way, he could pick up the chair whenever he had to get up.

Unfortunately, even that didn’t stop the teasing. Family members still tried to take his chair whenever he stepped away, and the situation finally came to a head at his nephew’s birthday party. Like always, he brought his trusty folding chair, and everything was fine until he stepped away briefly to use the bathroom. When he returned, the chair was gone.

Family members claimed they didn’t know where it was and the OP then asked they return the chair within a minute or he would leave. Eventually, his brother-in-law revealed he had hidden the chair, but when it was returned, one of the metal legs was bent. The OP demanded $50 from his brother-in-law to replace the chair, and the brother-in-law refused at first, brushing it off as “just a stupid chair”.

In an update, her shared that family members got to know about his post, read the responses and realized how bad the situation looked from the outside. This prompted his brother to pay for the damaged chair, however, the drama didn’t end there. At a later gathering, a child tried to take his seat, and the OP found out that it had apparently been encouraged by the same brother-in-law.

A heated argument followed, and in a moment of anger, the brother-in-law grabbed the OP’s new chair and hurled it through a bay window, shattering the glass. However, the outburst immediately backfired as the brother-in-law was faced with police threats and pressure from his wife, and had no choice but to apologize and agreed to pay for the broken window.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Long-term teasing, even when it starts out as playful, can easily cross the line into bullying, especially when it is persistent and targets a single person. According to Bullying Canada, repeated teasing wears down the person on the receiving end, creating stress, anxiety, and feelings of exclusion.

Teasing often begins as mutual or light-hearted, but certain patterns signal it is turning into bullying. Understood highlights three major warning signs: constant repetition, a one-sided dynamic where the target does not enjoy or reciprocate the behavior, and a power imbalance, whether social, physical, or through aggressive tone.

To protect oneself from such persistent family pranks, experts recommend clear boundary-setting. Wondermind stresses that communicating limits calmly and consistently helps family members understand what is off-limits. If boundaries are ignored, consequences should be enforced without debate like walking away, ending calls, or skipping gatherings where pranks occur are practical strategies.

Netizens expressed disbelief and frustration at the family’s behavior, highlighting how toxic the constant pranks had become. They saw a family dynamic that prioritized mocking and one-upping over genuine connection. What would you do if you were in this situation? Would you enforce consequences like the OP did, or try to let it slide to avoid conflict? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens encouraged prioritizing self-care and setting firm boundaries, seeing the situation as an example of pranks crossing into bullying rather than harmless fun

