“Am I The Jerk For Buying A Separate Fridge For Our Garage And Putting A Lock On It To Keep My Husband Out?”

Pregnancy can be a very demanding time for a person. They may experience a range of physical symptoms such as nausea, fatigue, and back pain, as well as emotional changes due to hormone fluctuations. Because of this, it is very important for their partner to provide support and understanding during this period.

But sadly, the woman who made this post on the subreddit ‘Am I the Jerk?‘ feels like her husband isn’t there for her as much as he could be. You see, the man keeps eating her snacks. And while it might sound like a minuscule detail, food has become a source of great comfort for the woman, and since she’s the only one going shopping, she thought her husband could stay off her pizzas and pickles.

So she confronted him about it. But he didn’t listen. They got into a fight, and it was so bad that afterward, she thought the only way to settle the conflict was for her to get a separate fridge and lock it up.

After her story went viral, the woman provided more information on their relationship

People have been appalled by the husband’s behavior