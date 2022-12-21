“Am I The Jerk For Buying A Separate Fridge For Our Garage And Putting A Lock On It To Keep My Husband Out?”
Pregnancy can be a very demanding time for a person. They may experience a range of physical symptoms such as nausea, fatigue, and back pain, as well as emotional changes due to hormone fluctuations. Because of this, it is very important for their partner to provide support and understanding during this period.
But sadly, the woman who made this post on the subreddit ‘Am I the Jerk?‘ feels like her husband isn’t there for her as much as he could be. You see, the man keeps eating her snacks. And while it might sound like a minuscule detail, food has become a source of great comfort for the woman, and since she’s the only one going shopping, she thought her husband could stay off her pizzas and pickles.
So she confronted him about it. But he didn’t listen. They got into a fight, and it was so bad that afterward, she thought the only way to settle the conflict was for her to get a separate fridge and lock it up.
Image credits: heymarchetti (not the actual photo)
Image credits: lil’bear (not the actual photo)
Image credits: michael (not the actual photo)
After her story went viral, the woman provided more information on their relationship
Image credits: [deleted]
This is a really good example of why i have no desire to get married... dont touch my damn food (and I'm not even pregnant) 🤣
Glad to see in the updates that things are working out... But whenever I see married people who keep their finances completely separate, it's a red flag that divorce could be imminent. Marriage is a partnership, and this fight isn't just about snacks. It's about, "You're not paying for food," and "I'm spending all my money on a secret purchase." That's not a full partnership. It's two people sharing the same space trying to still have separate lives. I know I'm going to get a lot of down votes for this, but I can’t imagine having a completely separate financial life from my husband, especially while expecting children.
It's not just about mine and yours and who paid for the food though. My impression is that it's a lot more about the fact thay she has to go to the store again and buy more food. It's about the effort, not about the money. I 100% know the feeling, because I have the same issue in my house. I don't mind the money I spend on food, I mind that I have to go to all the trouble to go to the store every day.
If you are allways hungry, please let check your blood for pregnancy Diabetes ❤
This is a really good example of why i have no desire to get married... dont touch my damn food (and I'm not even pregnant) 🤣
Glad to see in the updates that things are working out... But whenever I see married people who keep their finances completely separate, it's a red flag that divorce could be imminent. Marriage is a partnership, and this fight isn't just about snacks. It's about, "You're not paying for food," and "I'm spending all my money on a secret purchase." That's not a full partnership. It's two people sharing the same space trying to still have separate lives. I know I'm going to get a lot of down votes for this, but I can’t imagine having a completely separate financial life from my husband, especially while expecting children.
It's not just about mine and yours and who paid for the food though. My impression is that it's a lot more about the fact thay she has to go to the store again and buy more food. It's about the effort, not about the money. I 100% know the feeling, because I have the same issue in my house. I don't mind the money I spend on food, I mind that I have to go to all the trouble to go to the store every day.
If you are allways hungry, please let check your blood for pregnancy Diabetes ❤