Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Picks Video Games Over Doctors’ Visits With Pregnant Wife, Is Shocked She’s Furious
Young man focused on video games at home, showing conflict over doctors visits with pregnant wife.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Picks Video Games Over Doctors’ Visits With Pregnant Wife, Is Shocked She’s Furious

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re expecting a child, naturally, you want your partner to be as involved in the entire process as you are. It’s very painful to realize that they might have different priorities in mind. If they’re constantly spending time with their friends, in person or online, at your expense, something’s gone terribly wrong.

Frustrated mom-to-be u/LamineLamal vented in a post on the AmITheJerk subreddit about how her husband actually skipped an incredibly important, gender-revealing ultrasound appointment because he was playing video games with his buddies. To get back at him, the woman decided that she would be the one to name the child, not him, which made him mad. Scroll down for the full story and to read how the net reacted. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

RELATED:

    Having hobbies and being social is fine, so long as you don’t neglect your responsibilities and loved ones. Not everyone finds this balance

    Image credits: ahmadzada (not the actual photo)

    A mom-to-be asked the internet for help after sharing how her gamer husband skipped an incredibly important ultrasound appointment to play video games instead

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Amazon

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: LamineLamal

    You have to find a balance between your responsibilities to your partner and what you do in your spare time. You can’t neglect the former

    Image credits: freeograph (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    To be very blunt, when your partner is pregnant, you should prioritize them. That means taking the time and energy to support them, and not as a one-off situation. You have to be there for them—constantly! Accompany them on their doctor’s visits. Read parenting literature together. Talk about the future. Do a bit more around the house to give them more room for rest.

    Do things together because—guess what!—you’re a couple and you’re meant to be a team. You’re having the baby together, and that means having each other’s backs throughout the pregnancy, and then every day after the birth as parents.

    That being said, of course, everyone needs rest and relaxation. Nobody can be ‘on’ 24/7. Even the most empathetic people need to recharge. And it’s good, even healthy, to have hobbies and to be social. But you have to weigh how much time you’re spending on your leisure and social activities versus what you’re giving your partner.

    If your significant other feels isolated and ignored, you need to spend more quality time with them. Nobody’s telling you to give up your friends or video gamesbut dial them back. Be more flexible with your leisure. Relax after you’ve done what needs to be done.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    You have to ask yourself what kind of parent your partner will be when the baby’s actually born. If you’re not a priority while you’re pregnant, you may be forced to take on the lion’s share of the childcare duties after the baby is born. And that’s unfair.

    Talk to them about this. It’s going to be awkward. It’s going to be uncomfortable. It’s probably going to take more than one open and honest discussion to really get on the same page. But there’s no alternative to clearly communicating your needs, explaining your boundaries, and setting expectations.

    The important thing to remember is to avoid making judgments, talking about unrelated issues, or handing out ultimatums. These things might make your partner get overly defensive. Instead, focus on one specific problem and explain how their behavior affects you. Tell them what you’d like your relationship to look like going forward. Directly ask them to pitch in more. If they want to have a say about the baby’s name, they need to behave as an actual parent first.

    Video game addiction is a very serious issue. Your partner may need the help of a mental health specialist to unlearn their unhealthy behaviors

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: drobotdean (not the actual photo)

    However, if your significant other has an actual addiction to gaming, you may want to urge them to reach out to a mental health specialist or therapist who specializes in these issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Cleveland Clinic explains that some of the signs and symptoms of video game addiction (aka internet gaming disorder) include the following:

    • Poor performance at work, school, or household responsibilities due to spending too much time playing video games
    • Withdrawal symptoms when you can’t game, such as becoming anxious, irritable, or sad
    • A need to spend more and more time playing video games to enjoy them
    • Sacrificing social relationships and other previously enjoyable activities
    • Being unable to reduce gaming time, even though it’s negatively affecting your life
    • Lying to your loved ones about how much you’re gaming
    • Having worse hygiene because you’re too busy playing video games
    • Using video games to avoid stressful situations or conflicts
    • Using gaming to distract yourself from negative moods

    Some ways to tackle this addiction include cognitive-behavioral therapy (aka CBT), where a mental health specialist helps you analyze your thoughts and emotions.

    “You’ll come to understand how your thoughts affect your actions. Through CBT for video game addiction, you can unlearn negative and obsessive thoughts and behaviors and learn to adopt healthier thinking patterns and habits,” the Cleveland Clinic explains.

    Something else that might potentially help is group therapy, where different people get together and, supervised by a therapist, discuss their problems. Alternatively, you should consider family marriage counseling to create a more stable home environment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Discussing potential baby names is an incredibly important, bonding moment for the parents

    If you’re curious, the top 10 baby girl names in the United States in 2025 so far, according to The Bump, are:

    • Olivia
    • Emma
    • Amelia
    • Charlotte
    • Mia
    • Sophia
    • Isabella
    • Evelyn
    • Ava
    • Sofia

    Meanwhile, the top 10 baby boy names in the US this year are:

    • Liam
    • Noah
    • Oliver
    • Theodore
    • James
    • Henry
    • Mateo
    • Elijah
    • Lucas
    • William

    What are your thoughts about the entire relationship drama, Pandas? How would you react if your partner missed an incredibly important doctor’s appointment to do something with their pals? What advice would you give the mom-to-be? Have you ever struggled with video game addiction? Let us know in the comments.

    The internet was shocked and horrified by the dad-to-be’s behavior. Netizens rushed to support the mom

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Newborn baby
    relationship goals
    video games
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    3

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a gamer myself, I'd cut that husband off my life. Op would be better with taking care of only one child.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    dariazotova avatar
    Daria
    Daria
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    tbh without hollywood movies i wouldn't have known future parents are supposed (or expected) to visit doctor together. Here in russia it's not a big deal, but it's always nice to have company i guess.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a gamer myself, I'd cut that husband off my life. Op would be better with taking care of only one child.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    dariazotova avatar
    Daria
    Daria
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    tbh without hollywood movies i wouldn't have known future parents are supposed (or expected) to visit doctor together. Here in russia it's not a big deal, but it's always nice to have company i guess.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT