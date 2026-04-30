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Married Man Acts Like It’s No Big Deal That He Shared A Hotel Room With A Random Woman For Days
A young woman with long brown hair, wearing a maroon top, looks distressed, hand covering her mouth. Married man scandal.
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Married Man Acts Like It’s No Big Deal That He Shared A Hotel Room With A Random Woman For Days

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Trust is the cornerstone of any healthy relationship. If you can’t rely on your partner to be honest and respectful towards you, even when you’re not around, you’ll never feel comfortable.

But unfortunately, even when trust has been built over many years, it can be shaken overnight. When one woman found out that her husband had shared a hotel room with another woman while visiting Las Vegas, she instantly began to worry about their relationship. Below, you’ll find the saga that she shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies concerned readers left her. 

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    This woman has never had any reason to question her husband’s loyalty

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But when she found out that he shared a hotel room with another woman, she suddenly began to wonder how much she could trust him

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    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    After being honest with her husband, the woman shared an update on the situation

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    Image credits: Tim Mossholder/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Thom Holmes/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Then, the author revealed even more details

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    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    After her husband returned home, she revealed more about their relationship

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    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Benjamin Voros/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Finally, the author shared that she would be getting in touch with a counselor

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    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    But then, she received a message that left her wondering what was really going on

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    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Valuable_Channel_522

    44% of Americans say that most people cannot be trusted

    According to a 2025 survey from the Pew Research Center, 55% of Americans believe that most people can be trusted. But considering that 44% say most people can’t be trusted, it’s going to take a lot of work to earn the trust of many people.

    It might take years before someone fully believes that you have good intentions and feels comfortable opening up to you. Especially because so many people have trust issues from being burned by family members or romantic partners in the past.    

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    But if you want to be in a successful relationship, you and your partner will have to find a way to trust one another. According to therapist Erika Labuzan-Lopez, trust is crucial in relationships because it allows us to be vulnerable, even when it’s hard.

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    Trusting your partner means that you won’t act defensively during tense moments and that you know you’ll receive unconditional love. When someone trusts their spouse, they’ll always view their actions in a positive light. Instead of jumping to conclusions and assuming that they have negative intentions, they will give them the benefit of the doubt.

    It’s not always easy to put your full trust in another person, as it can be terrifying to let your guard down. But taking that risk is the only way to have a truly fulfilling and loving relationship.

    One unfortunate thing about trust, though, is that it may take years to build and only a moment to destroy. When this woman found out that her husband was sharing a hotel room with another woman, she thought that she could trust him. But suddenly, she began questioning the relationship that she had been in for years. 

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    Rebuilding trust in a romantic relationship can take a long time

    Now, the couple has to focus on rebuilding that broken trust. Therapist Elisa Blair says that it can take a long time to repair trust that has been violated by a romantic partner. Whether it’s due to cheating, spending or hiding large amounts of money, speaking badly about your partner, not coming to your partner’s defense, or breaking established boundaries, this can cause a lot of pain.

    And before things can be fixed, it’s crucial to get to the root of the issue. It’s likely that there were issues simmering in the relationship prior to this, so both partners will have to look at their situation honestly. Perhaps the issue has been blown out of proportion due to wounds from childhood being activated in one or both partners. 

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Meanwhile, both parties need to let go of anger and resentment if they want to heal. It’s natural to be frustrated if your partner betrays your trust, but you have to understand that people make mistakes. And if you want to fight for your relationship, you’ll have to forgive them.

    Blair notes that it can take anywhere from weeks to years to rebuild trust in a marriage. And trust issues can linger for much longer. If both parties are committed to making it work, though, there’s no reason why it can’t.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman reacted appropriately to the news that her husband was sharing a hotel room with another woman? Feel free to weigh in. Then, if you’re interested in reading another article from Bored Panda featuring similar drama, look no further than right here.

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    Readers were captivated by the saga, and many encouraged the woman to stop making excuses for her husband

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    Poll Question

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    Cheating
    relationship

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    victor2337 avatar
    Victor
    Victor
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about a fifth choice on the poll, “she’s an idiot for believing her MIL and cheating husband”.

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    User avatar
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    victor2337 avatar
    Victor
    Victor
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about a fifth choice on the poll, “she’s an idiot for believing her MIL and cheating husband”.

    1
    1point
    reply
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